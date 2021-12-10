Mario Kart Tour – Penguin Tour coming on December 14

On December 1st, 2011, Mario Kart 7 debuted on Nintendo 3DS. Releasing just under a year into the lifespan of the handheld system, Mario Kart 7 was one of the first titles that truly showed what the 3DS was capable of. The game quickly gained a huge following, selling more than 18 million units, becoming the best-selling overall game on the system. Given the sheer number of units sold, it should come as little surprise that the 3DS game maintains a passionate fanbase. On the tenth anniversary, many fans took to social media to share their fondest memories of Mario Kart 7.

