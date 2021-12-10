Mario Kart Tour – Penguin Tour coming on December 14

Chocobo GP now has a release date on Switch, and a Lite version has been revealed. The racer will launch on March 10, 2022, Square Enix confirmed today. A free-to-download version of the game, titled Chocobo GP Lite, will be available at launch. Here racers can play through the Story Mode prologue in single player mode and can participate in both local and online multiplayer races with up to eight racers, if hosted by a friend with the full version of the game. Moreover, Chocobo GP Lite players can test out the fast-paced 64-player tournaments in Chocobo GP mode. Save data can be carried over from Chocobo GP Lite to the full game.
