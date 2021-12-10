ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mario Kart Tour – Penguin Tour coming on December 14

By Bryce
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe next Tour for Mario Kart Tour has been announced and it is the Penguin Tour. This Tour has many...

Original Paper Mario Coming To Switch Online Expansion Pack December 10th

Nintendo has announced a new game coming to the Nintendo Switch Online Expansion Pack next week. The original Paper Mario will be joining the roster of Nintendo 64 titles included in the Expansion Pack on December 10th. Nintendo has also uploaded a trailer for the game, which you can find below:
Mario Kart 8 Deluxe should have been the ‘Smash Ultimate’ of Mario Kart

Take a look at this top-selling Switch sales chart again, straight from Nintendo. You good? Notice that Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, which was released on Switch in 2017 (as an updated version of a 2014 game), is number one still? Like, it’s beaten out the entire last four years of the Switch’s lifespan, including Zelda: Breath of the Wild, which is still super popular? It feels like they should be doing something with that.
Banjo Kazooie coming to Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pass next month

According to a translation by Gematsu, the next game slated for Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pass’s Nintendo 64 library is the classic 3D platformer Banjo Kazooie. The game is scheduled to arrive on the platform sometime during January 2022. Here’s an overview for the game:. Action and...
Pokemon Masters EX – For the Fans Solo event and Elesa Poke Fair Scout live now

The Solo event For the Fans has gone live in Pokemon Masters EX. In this event, players can take on Special Missions to collect Coins which can be exchanged for Elesa and Lisia Fan Tickets. There will be special stories featuring Elesa and Lisia, so don’t miss out before the event ends on December 22, 2021 at 9:59pm PT.
Mario Kart 7 Fans Are Celebrating the Game's 10th Anniversary

On December 1st, 2011, Mario Kart 7 debuted on Nintendo 3DS. Releasing just under a year into the lifespan of the handheld system, Mario Kart 7 was one of the first titles that truly showed what the 3DS was capable of. The game quickly gained a huge following, selling more than 18 million units, becoming the best-selling overall game on the system. Given the sheer number of units sold, it should come as little surprise that the 3DS game maintains a passionate fanbase. On the tenth anniversary, many fans took to social media to share their fondest memories of Mario Kart 7.
Cuphead – The Delicious Last Course gets release date, trailer

It’s been a long wait for The Delicious Last Course DLC for Cuphead, but Studio MDHR finally provided an update during The Game Awards 2021 today. All Switch players can access the new content starting on June 30, 2022. Cuphead – The Delicious Last Course features Cuphead and Mugman...
Chocobo GP gets release date, free Lite version, new trailer

Chocobo GP now has a release date on Switch, and a Lite version has been revealed. The racer will launch on March 10, 2022, Square Enix confirmed today. A free-to-download version of the game, titled Chocobo GP Lite, will be available at launch. Here racers can play through the Story Mode prologue in single player mode and can participate in both local and online multiplayer races with up to eight racers, if hosted by a friend with the full version of the game. Moreover, Chocobo GP Lite players can test out the fast-paced 64-player tournaments in Chocobo GP mode. Save data can be carried over from Chocobo GP Lite to the full game.
My Nintendo adds 2022 calendar in Europe

Following up on yesterday’s Metroid Dread pins, My Nintendo members in Europe can now spend their points on a calendar for 2022. The calendar features various Nintendo characters and includes 13 calendar sheets (one sheet per month plus one cover sheet), a stand, and a paper case. The reverse side of the calendar sheets has space where you can pencil in your schedule. Mario, Zelda, and Metroid are just some of the franchises included in the calendar.
My Nintendo Europe adds Metroid Dread pin set

Those in Europe can now get their hands on a new pin set for Metroid Dread. It features two stainless steel pins for Samus as well as the E.M.M.I. Additionally, they come shipped in a decorative box with a viewing window. Nintendo notes that the pins can be left in the box to decorate your room, or take them out and attach them wherever you’d like to.
Mirai Ninja is this week’s Arcade Archives game on Switch

For nearly every week for the last several years, publisher Hamster has been bringing retro arcade games to the Switch eShop through its Arcade Archive label. This week, they continue to expand the collection with Arcade Archives Mirai Ninja. Here are some details, courtesy of the International Arcade Museum:. Mirai...
Danganronpa dev on Switch exclusive content, why the games got ported, more

Danganronpa 2: Goodbye Despair and Danganronpa Another Episode: Ultra Despair Girls project director Shun Sasaki previously sat down with Famitsu to reflect on the series’ 10th anniversary and the overall Switch package of Danganronpa Decadence. In the interview, Sasaki spoke to why the team decided to port the titles to Nintendo’s console, the exclusive content, and much more.
Betia Pera Pera English Adventure announced for Switch

Deluxe Games is bringing interactive English language conversation learning game Betia Pera Pera English Adventure to the Switch this spring in Japan. The game will be launching both physically and via the eShop. Check out the details below, as rounded up by Gematsu:. About. Betia Pera Pera English Adventure is...
Let’s Play! Oink Games gets surprise release on Switch

Today’s Indie World Showcase featured a couple of surprise Switch releases, including Let’s Play! Oink Games. It’s a collection of board games, including Deep Sea Adventure, Startups, A Fake Artist Goes to New York, and Moon Adventure. For more on Let’s Play! Oink Games, read the following...
Sonic Frontiers coming to Switch Holiday 2022, debut trailer

At The Game Awards 2021 today, SEGA provided an update on the next mainline 3D Sonic the Hedgehog game – which now has a confirmed name of Sonic Frontiers. The title will launch for Switch in Holiday 2022. Of the new project, SEGA teases: “An experience like never before,...
Sea of Stars launches for Switch in Holiday 2022

Sabotage has provided an update on Sea of Stars, its upcoming RPG set in the same universe as The Messenger. The game has now been officially announced for Switch where it will launch in Holiday 2022. Here’s more on Sea of Stars:. The followup to the best-selling 2018 title...
Indie World Showcase announced for December 15

A new Indie World Showcase will air tomorrow on December 15, 2021, Nintendo has announced. Per usual, the event will cover brand new titles for Switch as well as updates on previously-known games. It will last about 20 minutes. You’ll be able to watch Indie World Showcase at the following...
Stealth puzzle adventure game Timelie sees surprise Switch release

Timelie is another new game seeing a surprise release on Switch today following its announcement in the Indie World Showcase. The stealth puzzle adventure game comes from publisher Zordix and developer Urnique Studio. Here’s some additional information about Timelie:. Every second matters in Timelie, a stealth puzzle adventure, where...
Yurukill: The Calumniation Games gets release date, new trailer

Yurukill: The Calumniation Games has been given its final release date. It will launch on June 7, 2022 in North America, June 10 in Europe, and June 17 in Oceania, NIS America revealed today. For more on Yurukill: The Calumniation Games, check out the following overview:. An escape adventure and...
