Soon you will be able to buy one of the most expensive pairs of New Balances ever and for only a scant $13,200. That’s how much the new sneaker made by Netflix and Sotheby’s is going to sell for, and if it sounds out of this world, you nailed it. The secret ingredient in these kicks is part of a meteorite found in Russia. If you want to take your shoe game to the next level (or solar system) all you need is a 4.5 billion-year-old meteorite.

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 6 HOURS AGO