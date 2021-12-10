A Plague Tale: Requiem Gameplay Trailer Looks Outstanding

It’s the simple things in life that count. Sure, driving a tank through the streets laying waste to all who stand against you is nice, but nothing beats the contentment and satisfaction of the hands-on approach. Or in the case of the new Saints Row trailer, a flying-knees-on approach followed up by a little rocket launcher action. Saints Row has always been about the ridiculous joys of insane urban action, taking the brakes off any sense of realism and letting the videogaminess of it all shine through, and while the new game is a full relaunch for the series there’s no question that it’s keeping to the heart of what made the original run great. Big action, big characters, and big explosions dominate a world that’s equal parts sprawling landscape and massive playground for the chaos the Saints bring with them.

