ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Temple student carjacked at gunpoint while parking boyfriend's car: 'I started screaming'

By Bob Brooks
6abc Action News
6abc Action News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34iGnZ_0dJ6ErSp00

Two Temple University students spoke to Action News about their frightening confrontation with an armed carjacker on Wednesday night.

It happened around 9:30 p.m. on the 1700 block of Edgley Street in North Philadelphia.

Cleo Cohen says she had borrowed her boyfriend's Pontiac Vibe and was trying to park it outside of his home.

"I was having an annoying time parallel parking so I called him," said Cohen.

Then she got a knock on the window. It was a man with a gun.

SEE ALSO: Philadelphia seeing big spike in number of carjackings

"He told me to get out and showed me that he had a gun. I started screaming," recalled Cohen.

The Temple student got out and gave the suspect the keys, but not before he pointed the gun right at her.

"I was standing outside a few feet away from it and screaming for help," said Cohen.

Her boyfriend, fellow Temple student Seth Dubrosky, was still on the phone and heard her scream; he went running to help. When he reached his girlfriend, he decided to get them both to safety.

"I saw someone in (the car) and thought, 'what's the best thing to do? Just get out of this situation.' So I took her and went around the corner," recalled Dubrosky.

SEE ALSO: Concerned parents call for increased safety measures on Temple University campus

The brazen theft comes just a week after Temple student Samuel Collington was killed during a botched carjacking in broad daylight near the North Philadelphia campus. Police have since arrested a person in the case.

And these incidents are just some of the many under investigation by Philadelphia police. There's been a surge in carjackings this year.

As of December 2, 2021, there have been 685 carjackings in the city. That's compared to 410 in 2020 and 225 in 2019.

As for Cohen and Dubrosky, they were not injured. Police are still searching for their car.

Anyone with information is asked to call Philadelphia police.

Comments / 61

edith
4d ago

really dumba$$ Jim you don't know why there have been so many car jacking and crime in general??? look who is running the city!!! you probably voted for them!

Reply
14
BlackandProud
4d ago

it's these young people with guns and a deviant destructive mindset. All these car jacking's, it has to be some kind of organized crime. They're working for someone to bring back the cars for parts or something. That's what I thinking.

Reply
13
Elected Elite
4d ago

let's this had been an HBCU in the middle of a white hood with black people getting robbed and assaulted. only then would it be a big problem. I really feel sorry for those students.

Reply
10
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
City
Home, PA
Philadelphia, PA
Crime & Safety
County
Philadelphia, PA
City
Temple, PA
City
Philadelphia, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Temple University#Philadelphia Police#The Temple#Carjackings#Action News
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
6abc Action News

6abc Action News

Philadelphia, PA
66K+
Followers
10K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

6 ABC Action News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Philadelphia.

 https://6abc.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy