At long last, the moment that Halo fans have been waiting for is almost here. Halo Infinite will officially launch next week on December 8, unleashing the seemingly never-ending Forerunner Saga that began back in 2012. The free-to-play multiplayer has been going strong since it dropped a couple of weeks ago, but the meat and potatoes of this package is truly the storyline, something that has been the subject of discussion since the game was initially revealed. Thankfully, 343 Industries has reminded us of what’s at stake with a brief launch trailer, giving us a glimpse of the enemy, as well as Master Chief’s own moral dilemma.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 14 DAYS AGO