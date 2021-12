A new wave of COVID uncertainty has again put millions of U.S. workers in limbo about when — or if — they need to return to the office. Lyft Inc. employees who were supposed to be back at their desks in February now won't be required to show up until 2023. Ford Motor Co. pushed back a January return to date to March, while Google and Uber Technologies Inc. shelved their plans indefinitely to see how the Omicron variant plays out. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. this week told its staff to go back to remote work after offices had reached 60% attendance.

