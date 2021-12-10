ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gold Price Looks Negative Under $1,780 Ahead of US CPI Data

By Forex Crunch
ForexTV.com
 5 days ago

Gold prices are dropping as US inflation rises to its highest level in decades. As an...

forextv.com

investing.com

Gold Down as Investors Look for Clues in Fed’s Policy Decision

Investing.com – Gold was down on Wednesday morning in Asia, as investors await a decision on asset tapering and earlier interest rate hikes by the U.S. Federal Reserve in its latest policy decision. Gold Futures were down 0.12% to $1,770.15 by 11:16 PM ET (4:16 AM GMT). The dollar,...
Fortune

Where gas prices are headed in 2022, according to leading forecast models

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. Demand for petroleum absolutely crashed at the onset of the 2020 lockdowns as air travel, cruise trips, and daily office commutes evaporated. The ensuing buildup in crude oil supply—and the lack of places to store it—culminated in the futures price of domestically produced crude briefly going negative in April 2020. At the bottom of the crash, sellers of West Texas Intermediate (WTI) contracts were paying buyers $37 per barrel to take their oil.
Reuters

Indian shares, rupee weaken as investors brace for Fed; Omicron weighs

BENGALURU, Dec 15 (Reuters) - Indian shares fell for a fourth straight session on Wednesday as investors braced for the U.S. Federal Reserve to announce a quicker unwinding of pandemic-era stimulus, while worries about the Omicron coronavirus variant further dented sentiment. The NSE Nifty 50 index (.NSEI) closed 0.6% lower...
DailyFx

Gold Prices (XAU/USD) Stutter ahead of FOMC – All Eyes on the Fed

As a hedge against inflation, a shift in risk sentiment and a more hawkish rhetoric from Fed chair Jerome Powell have continued to weigh on Bullion as investors price in the probability of a sooner than anticipated rate hike in an effort to control inflation. Although the Fed, BoE (Bank...
Seeking Alpha

A Major Turning Point In The Stock Market Is Taking Place

The massive amounts of stimulus and money printing that has taken place over the last 4+ years by global central banks may be acting as an anchor for growth and starting to weigh down global markets. Global financial markets were already hobbled by the original COVID-19 virus – struggling to...
invezz.com

Gold price prediction ahead of the Fed interest rate decision

Gold price has been within a horizontal channel since late November. Friday's CPI numbers, which exceeded experts' estimates, boosted the precious metal. Investors are keen on this week's interest rate decision from the Fed and other central banks. Gold price has begun the week with subtle movements as investors focus...
ForexTV.com

Gold Outlook: Struggling Below $1,770, Expecting Hawkish Fed

Following its largest daily decline since November 22nd, gold is seeing a pullback from its weekly low. Omicron tests traders ahead of Fed announcement, mixed inflation fears. The rating has already declined, but problems with viruses can throw a monkey wrench into the works. The gold price outlook remains bearish as the price is heading … Continued.
ForexTV.com

EUR/USD Price Tumbling Under 1.13 as Fed’s Pressure Mounts

The EUR/USD is under pressure as traders position for the Fed. The ECB meeting on Super Thursday will be a critical day for the euro. Central banks’ divergence issues will determine the direction of EUR/USD. The EUR/USD price continues to trade unchanged throughout the day as markets await the outcome of the two-day FOMC meeting. … Continued.
ForexTV.com

GBP/USD Forecast: 1.3275 Resistance Rejected Amid 5.1% UK Inflation

The GBP/USD pair is trapped within a range pattern, a valid upside breakout could confirm an upside continuation. A minor retreat was natural after its rally, consolidation above the pivot point could announce a new upside momentum. Escaping from the Falling Wedge pattern announced a new leg higher. The GBP/USD forecast sees the pair trading … Continued.
MarketWatch

U.S. oil prices turn higher after Fed policy update

Oil futures finished higher on Wednesday after the U.S. Federal Reserve announced plans to speed up its reduction of monthly bond purchases and signaled three interest-rate hikes next year, instead of one. Oil was initially trading lower as concerns that the omicron variant of the coronavirus will slow energy demand outweighed support from data showing a bigger-than-expected weekly decline in U.S. crude supplies. The Fed statement suggested that the central bank is "going to be more hawkish than the market originally anticipated," said Phil Flynn, senior market analyst at The Price Futures Group. U.S. benchmark stock indexes "firmed up" following the news, as did oil prices, said Tariq Zahir, managing member at Tyche Capital Advisors. January West Texas Intermediate crude rose 14 cents, or 0.2%, to settle at $70.87 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange after spending part of the session trading below the $70 mark.
ForexTV.com

Free Forex Signals and Forecast: Buy NZD/JPY – 15 Dec 2021

Our free forex signals service trade today is a buy order on the NZD/JPY pair. The NZD/JPY pair seems undecided in the short term. It’s traded at 76.693 at the time of writing. The pair moves sideways, that’s why we need strong confirmation before taking action, before going long or short. Technically, the price reached … Continued.
kitco.com

Gold price pausing ahead of highly anticipated FOMC outcome

Welcome to Kitco News' 2022 outlook series. The new year will be filled with uncertainty as the Federal Reserve looks to pivot and tighten its monetary policies. At the same time, the inflation threat continues to grow, which means real rates will remain in low to negative territory. Stay tuned to Kitco News to learn from the experts on how to navigate turbulent financial markets in 2022.
MarketWatch

Dow industrials pop up and stock market tries to clamber higher, even as Fed projections point to 3 rate hikes in 2022

U.S. stock benchmarks on Wednesday afternoon were pivoting modestly higher as the Federal Reserve held interest rates steady, as expected, but quickened the pace of wind-down of its bond-buying program, opening the door to interest-rate increases in the first half of 2022. Projections from the Fed point to three rate increases next year, with the current fed-funds rate at a range between 0% and 0.25%. Fed Chairman Jerome Powell will host a news conference at 2:30 p.m. ET to discuss the central bank's updated policy. The move to end the stimulus program sooner than officials planned at their meeting last...
