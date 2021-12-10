How will emerging technologies impact the data storage landscape?

It won't be long before you can write megabytes of data per second on synthetic DNA that will be readable for thousands of years. Not all of the nine zettabytes of data storage that IDC predicts will be needed by 2024 will be holding information that needs to be stored for long periods of time; IoT sensor readings and app performance telemetry may not be useful enough to keep around for decades. But in business and science, there are large datasets that do need to be archived, whether that's streams of information from the Large Hadron Collider or pension data (which, under UK law, has to be kept for the lifetime of everyone in the pension scheme).

