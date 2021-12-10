ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cloud services market to reach $927.51 billion by 2027

By Help Net Security
helpnetsecurity.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe cloud services market size was valued at $264.80 billion in 2019, and is projected to reach $927.51 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 16.4% from 2020 to 2027, according to ResearchAndMarkets. Cloud computing is the practice of sharing network of remote servers which are hosted on...

www.helpnetsecurity.com

