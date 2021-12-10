ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
High School

Lynn Camp rolls past Wellspring Guardians homeschool team, 84-49

By John Stepp
The Times-Tribune
The Times-Tribune
 6 days ago

The Lynn Camp Wildcats picked up their second victory of the season with a big 84-49 win over Wellspring Guardians homeschool team on Thursday.

It was their biggest win of the year with the Wildcats putting together an impressive performance on the offensive end of the court. Lynn Camp had 10 different players find the scoring column in the balanced attack.

Micah Engle led all scorers with 28 points, followed by Maison Prater with 19 points. Big man Gavin Allen finished the game with 12 points.

Coach Rodney Clarke said his team showed some improvement on the court on Thursday.

“The guys played really hard tonight and did some things right that we had been talking about,” said Clarke. “It was important for us to get off to a good start tonight and we did exactly that. It was a great team win. I’m proud of my guys.”

The fast start was due to the sharpshooting from the perimeter of the Wildcats in the opening quarter. Engle opened the game with two big three-point shots and Prater added another big three in the first quarter, as Lynn Camp jumped out to a 24-12 lead to start the game.

In the second quarter, Prater picked up where he left off in the first, hitting a shot from the outside. Landon White also heated up with two shots from behind the arc, helping the Wildcats to a 44-26 lead at the half.

After a strong start to open the game, Lynn Camp picked back up in the third quarter with a fast start to the second half, as well. Engle went to work on the offensive end, scoring 12 of his game-high 28 points in the period. Allen added six points and Nick Sanders scored four in the quarter.

The Wildcats also did their part on the defensive end of the court, holding Wellsprings to just three made field goals in the third quarter, extending their lead to 69-39 entering the fourth quarter. Clarke turned to his bench in the fourth, as the Wildcats cruised to the 84-49 win.

Lynn Camp is now 2-1 on the year. They return to action on Saturday, traveling to take on Paris.

Lynn Camp 84, Wellsprings 49

Lynn Camp 24 20 25 15 - 84

Wellsprings 12 14 13 10 - 49

Lynn Camp (84) - Engle 28, Prater 19, Allen 12, White 6, Walters 5, Sparks 4, Sanders 4, Lee 2, Woods 2, Kerby 2

Wellsprings (49) - Rank 16, Burnett 14, Carpenter 9, Conkwright 5, Jones 3, York 2

Comments / 0

Related
MyArkLaMiss

Louisiana Tech slips past LSU-Shreveport, 84-70

RUSTON – Four Louisiana Tech players scored in double figures, led by David Green who had a career-high 21 points, to help the Bulldogs win, 84-70, over LSU-Shreveport on Tuesday night inside the Thomas Assembly Center on Karl Malone Court.  It was LA Tech’s (8-2) fourth straight overall win and 14th straight home win, but […]
RUSTON, LA
nolangroupmedia.com

Lynn Camp men's basketball improves to 3-1 with wins over Wellsprings, Paris

The Lynn Camp Wildcats are off to a good start to the season. After winning their first game of the season, they suffered a setback against the Danville Christian Academy Warriors. However, the Wildcats have responded with two straight wins, improving to 3-1 on the season ahead of a Tuesday night matchup against the Whitely County Colonels at home.
BASKETBALL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Homeschool#Field Goals#Wellspring Guardians
The Trussville Tribune

Pinson Valley players ink college FBS scholarships

By Bobby Mathews, Sports Editor PINSON — Three Pinson Valley players signed their letters of intent to play FBS football on Wednesday, December 15. Quarterback Zach Pyron officially put pen to paper to accept a scholarship to play at Georgia Tech, while running back Mike Sharpe signed with Arkansas State. Defensive lineman B.J Diakite surprised […]
PINSON, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
The Times-Tribune

The Times-Tribune

Scranton, PA
3K+
Followers
72
Post
354K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Times-Tribune

Comments / 0

Community Policy