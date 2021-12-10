Lynn Camp rolls past Wellspring Guardians homeschool team, 84-49

The Lynn Camp Wildcats picked up their second victory of the season with a big 84-49 win over Wellspring Guardians homeschool team on Thursday.

It was their biggest win of the year with the Wildcats putting together an impressive performance on the offensive end of the court. Lynn Camp had 10 different players find the scoring column in the balanced attack.

Micah Engle led all scorers with 28 points, followed by Maison Prater with 19 points. Big man Gavin Allen finished the game with 12 points.

Coach Rodney Clarke said his team showed some improvement on the court on Thursday.

“The guys played really hard tonight and did some things right that we had been talking about,” said Clarke. “It was important for us to get off to a good start tonight and we did exactly that. It was a great team win. I’m proud of my guys.”

The fast start was due to the sharpshooting from the perimeter of the Wildcats in the opening quarter. Engle opened the game with two big three-point shots and Prater added another big three in the first quarter, as Lynn Camp jumped out to a 24-12 lead to start the game.

In the second quarter, Prater picked up where he left off in the first, hitting a shot from the outside. Landon White also heated up with two shots from behind the arc, helping the Wildcats to a 44-26 lead at the half.

After a strong start to open the game, Lynn Camp picked back up in the third quarter with a fast start to the second half, as well. Engle went to work on the offensive end, scoring 12 of his game-high 28 points in the period. Allen added six points and Nick Sanders scored four in the quarter.

The Wildcats also did their part on the defensive end of the court, holding Wellsprings to just three made field goals in the third quarter, extending their lead to 69-39 entering the fourth quarter. Clarke turned to his bench in the fourth, as the Wildcats cruised to the 84-49 win.

Lynn Camp is now 2-1 on the year. They return to action on Saturday, traveling to take on Paris.

Lynn Camp 84, Wellsprings 49

Lynn Camp 24 20 25 15 - 84

Wellsprings 12 14 13 10 - 49

Lynn Camp (84) - Engle 28, Prater 19, Allen 12, White 6, Walters 5, Sparks 4, Sanders 4, Lee 2, Woods 2, Kerby 2

Wellsprings (49) - Rank 16, Burnett 14, Carpenter 9, Conkwright 5, Jones 3, York 2