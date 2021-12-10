The World of Whisky & Ceramics Collide For Pure Craftsmanship

No longer the tipple of niche drinkers, whisky has become the hot new thing. Distilleries are falling over themselves to capitalise on the fashion for old fashioneds, a cocktail made popular by Don Draper in Mad Men, and for cocktail-making in general. In the 15 weeks to 7 November, sales of mixed drinks soared by 45% at pub chain Wetherspoons compared with the same period in 2020, driven by a younger crowd, perhaps embracing discoveries made when bars were shut last year. And they haven’t been slow to recognise the potential gains that can be made in whisky collecting. While the market did slip last year, rare whiskies have outpaced other collectables by some margin over the past decade, rising by 478%, according to the Knight Frank Whisky index, compiled by Rare Whisky 101. And most of that slippage was due to lower demand for the really expensive bottles. The broader market, as reflected by Rare Whisky 101’s Apex1000 index, actually rose by 8% that year. That suggests newcomers are arriving.

DRINKS ・ 12 DAYS AGO