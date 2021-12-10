ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Design

The World of Whisky & Ceramics Collide For Pure Craftsmanship

By Editorial Policy, Standards & Complaints
manofmany.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHave you ever looked at life through Scotch-coloured glasses? Tilted to the side and raised high in the air, a dram can set the stage for one of nature’s great dances. Peer close enough and you can see the sunlight flicker through the whisky, illuminating a lifetime of stories past, present...

manofmany.com

Comments / 0

Related
TrendHunter.com

Lunar New Year Whiskies

To celebrate the upcoming Lunar New Year, Johnnie Walker has released a limited-edition Blue Label 2022 Chinese New Year - Year of the Tiger whisky. According to 'Chinese New Year,' those born in the Year of the Tiger are "vigorous, ambitious, daring, courageous, enthusiastic, generous, self-confident with a sense of justice and a commitment to help others for the greater good."
DRINKS
food24.com

WATCH: How to make a whisky enigma cocktail

PARTNER CONTENT: A cocktail that changes form as it’s built. All that will be happening in your mind is wondering what it could be. It’s an enigma…. Steep 2 tablespoons of tea in a tea pot for at least 7 mins. Add more to make darker if needed. Use water...
DRINKS
manofmany.com

Guide to the Festoon Lighting: 7 Best Festoon Lights

When it comes to decorating, your lighting choice shouldn’t be overlooked – festoon lights are proof that great lighting can transform the mood of any indoor or outdoor setting. An iconic light fixture known for its warm ambiance and chic appearance, festoon lights are timeless additions to elevate an outdoor dinner party, backyard patio, or perhaps an upcoming wedding. Not only do they look great, but they’re also energy-efficient, affordable and relatively easy to install. Keep reading to find all you need to know about the best festoon lights.
ELECTRONICS
manofmany.com

2021 Christmas Gift Guide – Luxury Hound

With Christmas approaching faster than we can believe, getting your gifts sorted is now a top priority. Finding the time to research, compare and purchase your loved ones the perfect gift can be a challenging task during the chaos of the Christmas season, so we’re here to help. Here is our Christmas gift guide to help you out this silly season.
SHOPPING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ceramics#Craftsman#Australian#Coopers
manofmany.com

Divine Intent: A Limited Release Signet Ring Inspired by The Balvenie

The phrase ‘handcrafted’ gets thrown around like a handball these days. What traditionally meant made from scratch has become a term used to signify the process of assembly, but buried deep within the heart of Sydney’s oldest suburb, the true notion lives on. In the shadow of the iconic Harbour Bridge, neighbourhood jeweller, AHW Studios is casting generations worth of knowledge into each ring, pendant and bracelet, reminding us all what the term ‘handcrafted’ really means.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
goodshomedesign.com

Wool Ceramic Mug

This mug is for all the knit lovers out there! It’s hand-shaped to give it a wool texture. It’s cute, beautiful, and the perfect gift for the holidays! These are available in the link below…. Find them HERE…
LIFESTYLE
SPY

The World’s Top 12 Cheap Wines That Are Actually Worth Drinking

A lot of you have a bone to pick with the best cheap wine and we simply can’t figure out why. Sure, that 1994 you tried on your honeymoon was good, but it didn’t blow your socks off, did it? Or, maybe you only think it was good because you were impressed by the heavy price point. As per a new study conducted by researchers at Basel University in Switzerland, it was found that wine drinkers were more likely to favor a cheaper red wine when lied to about the price. Researchers snagged a couple of bottles ranging from £8, £25...
DRINKS
manofmany.com

James Squire Just Launched a $30,000 Bottle Opener, the Most Expensive in Australia

If you thought using a lighter to open a beer was cool, take a look at this one-of-a-kind AU$30,000 bottle opener from James Squire. The brainchild of the world-renowned founder of design firm Discommon, Neil Ferrier, the item is considered the most expensive in Australia. The bottle opener has been assembled to celebrate the James Squire Pioneers’ Collection – a limited edition range of small-batch, barrel-aged beers, reimagining the hopped English IPA.
LIFESTYLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Design
manofmany.com

The Balvenie Maker’s Hub

Craftsmanship can’t be bought, borrowed or stolen, it can only be refined. Unique by design, each product in The Balvenie Maker’s Collection champions the uniquely human elements that elevate the great to the exceptional. From the artisans led by passion and driven by heart to the virtuosos compelled to carry on, success, much like a fine single malt, only gets better with age. Bold, brash and unwavering in pursuit of perfection, these are the makers.
BEAUTY & FASHION
TrendHunter.com

Perfume-Paired Whiskies

The partnership of perfume and whisky are being explored by the Scotch Malt Whisky Society (SMWS) and fragrance house Kingdom Scotland. This partnership introduces a duo of single-cask SMWS whiskies with a pair of perfumes that are intentionally matched to ignite the senses. Specifically, the Metamorphic and Portal perfumes from Kingdom.
DRINKS
SPY

The Best Cheap Tequila To Drink Right Now

There are so many tequila options to choose from these days, particularly with all the celebrity brands that keep popping up. The premium category seems to be expanding most rapidly, but there are plenty of cheap tequilas (under $30) to consider as well. Tequila purists be warned — because of the nature of this list, there are a few picks here made with modern diffuser technology, and that is certainly not to everyone’s taste (we made a note of this in the descriptions). Whatever style you prefer, here are the best cheap tequilas available right now.    1. Espolon Espolon is known as an...
DRINKS
moneyweek.com

Whisky is the hot new thing for collectors

No longer the tipple of niche drinkers, whisky has become the hot new thing. Distilleries are falling over themselves to capitalise on the fashion for old fashioneds, a cocktail made popular by Don Draper in Mad Men, and for cocktail-making in general. In the 15 weeks to 7 November, sales of mixed drinks soared by 45% at pub chain Wetherspoons compared with the same period in 2020, driven by a younger crowd, perhaps embracing discoveries made when bars were shut last year. And they haven’t been slow to recognise the potential gains that can be made in whisky collecting. While the market did slip last year, rare whiskies have outpaced other collectables by some margin over the past decade, rising by 478%, according to the Knight Frank Whisky index, compiled by Rare Whisky 101. And most of that slippage was due to lower demand for the really expensive bottles. The broader market, as reflected by Rare Whisky 101’s Apex1000 index, actually rose by 8% that year. That suggests newcomers are arriving.
DRINKS
WWD

Chanel Celebrates Craftsmanship Hub With Pharrell Williams, Sofia Coppola

Click here to read the full article. PARIS — More than a showcase for its specialty workshops, Chanel’s Métiers d’Art show on Tuesday also served as an unofficial inauguration for its new craftsmanship hub on the outskirts of Paris, with celebrity brand ambassadors including Sofia Coppola and Pharrell Williams stepping up to extol the virtues of the human hand. Creative director Virginie Viard’s collection was presented at the site near Porte d’Aubervilliers, an area that in recent years has dealt with an influx of homeless migrants, and which Chanel is hoping to transform into a beacon for social mobility by recruiting...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Forbes

Scotch Whisky Investments: Behind The World’s Oldest Whisky

At the end of November, the Master’s Expo took place in Amsterdam. The huge event space showcased numerous innovative and luxury brands, from yacht makers and race car companies, to watch makers and jewellery designers, all dazzling the wealthy guests in their own way, hoping to convert as many of them as possible.
ECONOMY
Santafe New Mexican.com

Featured Home: Impeccable craftsmanship on one level with wide-open views

Designed and constructed with its signature timeless aesthetic and impeccable craftsmanship, Woods Design Builders offers a home on five acres of land that seamlessly melds Santa Fe’s breathtaking sky with contemporary functionality. Like all Woods Design Builders’ creations and renovations, this home is not “just” a house. Quality is a...
SANTA FE, NM
chatelaine.com

Homemade Whisky Cream Liqueur

This dreamy after-dinner tipple tastes amazingly like Baileys Irish Cream (imitation is the most sincere form of flattery, right?). Sipped straight up or over ice, it'll warm you through and through. Switch It Up!. Three variations to suit every taste. Coffee Cream Liqueur. Increase espresso to 2 tsp. Reduce whisky...
FOOD & DRINKS
Mashed

Coffee Mate Creamers, Ranked Worst To Best

It's no secret that Americans love coffee, whether it's a bold brew from a local coffee shop, a quick pod at home, or a flavorful concocted treat at either location. They love it strong, mild, regular, and sweet, and they can consume one or multiple cups each day. American coffee habits are certainly varied across the land, but if you're not a fan of flavored, sweet coffees, you may be unaware of just how many flavors of creamer are available in grocery stores throughout the country.
FOOD & DRINKS
goodshomedesign.com

Sleek Shipping Container Home Rises Like a Starburst in the Desert

Joshua Tree is one of the most popular and Instagrammable destinations among influencers, and it is also the place where some of the most eccentric and expensive residences in the world are located. This next futuristic container home fits perfectly into the picture and it was designed by architect, James...
HOME & GARDEN
goodshomedesign.com

These Tiny Home And Shed Prefab Units Starts At $10,400

If your family is growing this year or you are simply in need of more space, there is no need in buying a larger house when you can extend the existing one. Adding extra space is much easier than you think, with the use of prefab units that can be delivered right to your door.
HOME & GARDEN

Comments / 0

Community Policy