Ready to Cook Market in India to grow by USD 451.57 mn |Evolving Opportunities with Bambino Agro Industries Ltd., Gits Food Products Pvt. Ltd. & Hindustan Unilever Ltd.| 17000+ Technavio Reports

The factors such as increasing demand for the disposable syringes from the various end users for the purpose of avoiding the reuse of the syringes and to control the spread of the infection are accredited to the market growth. Likewise, rapidly increasing healthcare industry across the globe, growing market for the medical devices, increase in the demand for the injectable drugs, increasing healthcare expenditure, rising cases of the niddlestick injuries, growing prevalence of the different chronic diseases and increasing technological advancements in the field of the medical instruments are also driving the growth of the disposable syringes market across the globe.

BUSINESS ・ 11 HOURS AGO