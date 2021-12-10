92 Dunkirk Road

This beautifully crafted colonial built by Pulte is over 4900 sq ft of living space and on a private lot, you are sure to love backing to farmland views and gorgeous sunsets! The home features a grand center hall 2 story foyer, formal living, and large dining room with a bay window accented by columns, extensive molding, trim, and hardwood floors. The fabulous 2 story family room features a gas fireplace with a mantel and marble surround, hardwood floors, ceiling fan, and mounted TV with surround sound. There is a main level office with a large closet adjacent to it which could be an additional 6th bedroom. The gourmet kitchen features a large walk-in pantry, double ovens one with convection, a gas cooktop, a large island/breakfast bar for entertaining, beautiful granite countertops, 42-inch cherry cabinets, stainless steel appliances, ceramic tile floors, and a beautiful morning room with lots of windows accented with wooden blinds. You will love the views of nature from this room and the fabulous sunset views! There is also a door that leads to stone steps and a patio. Off the kitchen, there is a spacious laundry/mudroom and front-loading washer and dryer. The upper level features a beautiful master suite with a large walk-in closet, a luxury master bath with a separate shower, a soaking tub, and dual vanities. There are 3 other large bedrooms on this level and the hallway overlooks the foyer and the family room. The lower level is a walkout to the private rear yard which features a 5th bedroom and 3rd full bath with deep soaking tub, spacious storage room, and large recreation space with 2nd gas fireplace. It+GGs a perfect place to entertain friends and family for the upcoming super bowl. There is space for a movie room, darts, pool table, and workout area. A new architectural shingle roof was installed in 2019. You+GGre going to love this home! Located just 15 minutes west of Frederick in the growing community of Brunswick Knoxville. If you love the outdoors, you will love living here. Hiking and climbing 10 mins away at Maryland Heights and the Appalachian Trail, kayaking, fishing the Potomac River, biking on the C&O canal just 5 mins away. Don't like driving to DC? Take the MARC commuter train with free parking, it's just 5 mins from here. Small town charm with most conveniences right in town or in nearby Charlestown WV, Leesburg VA, or Frederick MD all just 15 to 30 mins away!

