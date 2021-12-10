ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
43535 Abis

Cover picture for the articleImmaculate home in convenient Hollywood neighborhood. Main level owner's suite includes walk in closets, soaking tub, & large shower. Theatre room and second kitchen in lower level for entertaining. Spacious main kitchen, too! Open ceiling and fireplace...

Arrow Point

Looking for acreage and waterfrontage on Lake Anna? Your search is over. This 7 acre waterfront lot is located in a cul-de-sac and has approx. 172 ft. of waterfront. Very private so you can build your dream home for your own private waterfront oasis. The lot offers long views down lake. Great location close to waterfront restaurants and northern end of 522 is great for commuting.
209 Galyn Drive

This beautifully crafted colonial built by Pulte is over 4900 sq ft of living space and on a private lot, you are sure to love backing to farmland views and gorgeous sunsets! The home features a grand center hall 2 story foyer, formal living, and large dining room with a bay window accented by columns, extensive molding, trim, and hardwood floors. The fabulous 2 story family room features a gas fireplace with a mantel and marble surround, hardwood floors, ceiling fan, and mounted TV with surround sound. There is a main level office with a large closet adjacent to it which could be an additional 6th bedroom. The gourmet kitchen features a large walk-in pantry, double ovens one with convection, a gas cooktop, a large island/breakfast bar for entertaining, beautiful granite countertops, 42-inch cherry cabinets, stainless steel appliances, ceramic tile floors, and a beautiful morning room with lots of windows accented with wooden blinds. You will love the views of nature from this room and the fabulous sunset views! There is also a door that leads to stone steps and a patio. Off the kitchen, there is a spacious laundry/mudroom and front-loading washer and dryer. The upper level features a beautiful master suite with a large walk-in closet, a luxury master bath with a separate shower, a soaking tub, and dual vanities. There are 3 other large bedrooms on this level and the hallway overlooks the foyer and the family room. The lower level is a walkout to the private rear yard which features a 5th bedroom and 3rd full bath with deep soaking tub, spacious storage room, and large recreation space with 2nd gas fireplace. It+GGs a perfect place to entertain friends and family for the upcoming super bowl. There is space for a movie room, darts, pool table, and workout area. A new architectural shingle roof was installed in 2019. You+GGre going to love this home! Located just 15 minutes west of Frederick in the growing community of Brunswick Knoxville. If you love the outdoors, you will love living here. Hiking and climbing 10 mins away at Maryland Heights and the Appalachian Trail, kayaking, fishing the Potomac River, biking on the C&O canal just 5 mins away. Don't like driving to DC? Take the MARC commuter train with free parking, it's just 5 mins from here. Small town charm with most conveniences right in town or in nearby Charlestown WV, Leesburg VA, or Frederick MD all just 15 to 30 mins away!
1813 Sweetbay Drive , #8

1,392 SF well established salon space available for sale in the Fountains Business Park in Salisbury, Maryland. Great location right off U.S. Routes 50 & 13 (Bypass) on the east side of Salisbury. Join other professional and medical offices. Close to restaurants, hotels, shopping, Shorebirds Stadium, MVA, Salisbury University, Tidal Health, downtown and more. Country Inn and & Suites and The Fountains Wedding & Conference Center are in close walking distance. Plenty of onsite parking.1,392 SF AvailableGreat Location near U.S. Route 50 & 13 BypassPlenty of onsite parking.
11129 Reisterstown Road

Move-in-Ready! Caruso Homes' Wye floor plan features stone front, a covered roof, 18x10 deck, upgraded kitchen, full bath on the garden level, upgraded appliances, and vaulted ceiling in the owner's suite! The rear load plan has a two-car rear load garage. Photos of similar home are for representation only. Listing...
11123 Wilder Way

February 2022 Delivery! Caruso Homes' Wye floor plan features stone watertable, a covered roof, 18x10 deck, full bath and bedroom with closet on the garden level, upgraded appliances, and vaulted ceiling in the owner's suite! The rear load plan has a two-car rear load garage. Photos of similar home are for representation only.
6121 Kyle Leaf Court

Fantastic opportunity in the highly sought-after community of Glen Cove Estates in the heart of Elkridge! This gorgeous four-bedroom, two-and-a-half-bath home truly has it ALL! The curb appeal of this home is breathtaking! When visiting the home you are greeted by a quaint front porch with a stone front wall. Upon entering the home in the foyer you are welcomed by hardwood floors that run throughout the first floor, with ceramic tile in the family room. The large living and dining room provide plenty of space for entertaining or hanging out with family and friends. The large family room off the kitchen offers a cozy fireplace and a large Anderson three arch window that allows the morning sun to warm and brighten the room throughout the day. French doors welcome you to the huge two-tier deck which spans the entire back of the house. The deck overlooks the spacious rear yard that is fully fenced, with a maintenance-free shed and outdoor lighting, Beautifully landscaped azalea and hosta gardens border the fence line, and gorgeous flowering dogwoods and crepe myrtles are the first sign of Spring. The upper level offers an owner's suite that boasts a cathedral ceiling, a walk-in closet, and a uniquely designed two-person tile shower in the primary bath. Three other bedrooms and a full bath complete the upstairs. The walkout basement offers a large family room area and a tremendous amount of storage, as well as a laundry room. The home also offers NEW Thompson Creek vinyl siding, gutters, roof, and fascia, updated in 2019. The windows and doors have also been replaced and the HVAC was also replaced in 2019! Hot Water Heater updated in 2015! Conveniently located between Baltimore and Washington, near Routes 100 and 95, and less than 8 blocks from the Patapsco State Park, this home is situated in a beautiful quiet neighborhood.Do not miss this GEM! It will NOT last!
1735 Primrose Way

Located in Hanover, MD, The Ridge offers a beautiful 3-level 2-car garage townhome, The Cambridge. In over 2,100 sq. ft., you and your family can enjoy a spacious entry-level recreation room, as well as an open kitchen offering well-appointed fixtures that connects to both the breakfast area and great room, perfect for entertaining on the 2nd-floor! Upstairs, rest in one of the sizeable secondary bedrooms or wash up in the conveniently located secondary bath. Also, the luxurious primary suite is privately fixed in the rear of the home and features an expansive walk-in closet and spa-inspired bath. ** Photos of similar home. *Pricing, features and, availability subject to change without notice. See a New Home Counselor for details. MHBR No. 93. 2021 Beazer Homes.
125 Riverhaven Drive , #5

Now Under Construction for a Fall 2022 Delivery!!! The Ella is our largest condominium. It includes 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms and a Den. The owner+-+G+Gs suite is a wonderful retreat which features an oversized walk-in closet and bedroom. The den off the foyer is a perfect space for your home office. The Balcony off of the Gathering Room includes storage space.
619 1/2 NEWTON Place NW , #1

Seller to provide 3% closing cost. 619 +-+ Newton PL NW is a brand new 2-unit condominium a block away from the vibrant and exciting street of Georgia Ave. This building is in Park view, just blocks away from restaurants, bars, and two walkable metros. #1 is 3-bedroom, 3 Full bath units. The kitchen comes with huge quartz kitchen island, ample amount of cabinet space, and high-end energy efficient stainless-steel appliances. Each bedroom has its own bathroom, large walk-in closets, and tons of natural light. Master bedroom comes with a jaw dropping full bath with a soak in tub, dual sinks, and large shower. #1 comes with one parking space. FHA & VA approval is pending.
7500-LOT 65 Molly Pitcher Hwy

This move in ready commodore home offers 2 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, lots of cabinet space, primary bedroom newly painted with large closet. The spacious living room offers wood flooring, new paint and chair rail with Wainsocting. Outside offers privacy fence, brick walkway, fire pit and shed with electric. All appliances, washer, dryer, stove and refrigerator convey. Lot rent $306.00 includes sewer and trash. Buyer must be park approved.
26166 Murrey Drive

Stunning home nestled in the highly sought-after South Riding Community! Situated close to conveniences including shopping, parks, local schools, and restaurants, you will love this amenity-rich neighborhood that features multiple pools, playgrounds, and more! Inside, this home welcomes you with new elegant engineered hardwood floors throughout and an open floor plan brimming with light and vitality. Prepare meals in the gorgeous kitchen that+GGs been fully appointed with quartz countertops, custom tile work, a huge island, and a farmhouse sink. Enjoy your meals al fresco on the brand new deck, and allow yourself to be inspired and rejuvenated by the lake views. An executive office with vaulted ceilings and a cozy living room with a gas fireplace complete the main level. Upstairs in the main sleeping quarters, generously sized bedrooms accompany the owner+GGs suite, which features soaring vaulted ceilings, a large sitting area, and a spa-like en-suite bath with a luxurious free-standing soaking tub, huge glass step-through shower, and walk-in closet. The lower level offers space flexible for your needs. This unfinished basement just needs your finishing touches! It already has a rough-in and walk-out, giving you the opportunity to create an entertainment hub, an in-law suite, or more! Sellers need rentback through February 25.
7716 Lucky Lure Drive

Three bedroom with all the bells and whistles. Fully upgraded kitchen with ALL new appliances and ceramic flooring. The living room is meticulously maintained with beautiful engineered wood flooring, carpeting never walked on with outdoor shoes, newly tiled baths / vanity with too many upgrades to name. Incredible home at incredible price. Prime location at an affordable price. Call Today.
4201 16TH Street NW

Welcome to the gold coast! The jewel you've been waiting for is finally here. See 3D virtual tour. Large corner, semi-detached 'Wardman' style home in the heart of 16th Street Heights awaits you. Well maintained home features 4 levels, 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms, hardwood floors, wood burning fireplace, period details, recessed lighting, updated kitchen and bathrooms, large front porch, solar panels on roof, and large 2-car garage with carport. Readily accessible to the heart of the city, Rock Creek park, major thoroughfares, shopping, entertainment, recreation, and dining amenities. Home is sold AS-IS. OFFERS are DUE Tuesday, December 28th at 3 pm.
4706 Wilern Avenue

List price to be opening bid. Online Auction Only! Bidding begins Saturday, January 1st & ends Thursday, January 6, 2022 at 1:30 PM. Renovation Opportunity! Brick/Stucco Front Townhouse in the "Central Park Heights" Neighborhood of Baltimore City with 3 bedrooms and 1 full bath. The front yard is fenced-in. The property is not occupied. The tenant just vacated the property. Main level: living room, dining room, kitchen. Upper level: 3 bedrooms and 1 full bath. There is a small deck off the kitchen with steps down to the backyard. Lower level: unfinished with gas fired hot water boiler heat and gas hot water heater. There is a walkout to the backyard. Interior pictures coming soon!
7925 Sandalfoot Drive

Exquisite finishes are the hallmark of this custom home with high ceilings, hardwood floors and elevator to all levels. Welcome surprises throughout from the custom bar, to the first floor library, cooks dream kitchen with center island and table space all opening onto a lovely inviting screened porch. The oversized doorscomplement the high ceilings and add to the dramatic finishes found in every room. The main level also offers a mudroom and two powder rooms. A dramatic side staircase leads to the upper level with an owners suite that includes a sitting room, fireplace, his and hers dressing areas and his and her closets, large spacious bath with soaking tub and glass shower. Bedrooms 2, 3 and 4 are found on this level each with their own ensuite bath. A welcoming laundry room makes washing and drying laundry a dream. The fully finished lower level includes a media room, family room with space for a pool table, two additional bedrooms and full bath. All of which opens to a lower level slate patio leading out to the garden. Completing this home you will find a two car garage opening to a paved courtyard. A very special home with high end finishes throughout.
159 Heathfield Ln

Available Early to Mid February 2022! Under Construction - The Aspen Model by Greenwood Homes. 4 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath with Study and Loft with Vaulted Ceiling and Screened Porch. Beautiful open floorplan with walk-in pantry and drop zone in addition to the large kitchen that flows into the family room and dining area. The upstairs showcases a loft with two story ceiling and stacked windows that fill the home with natural light. 4 bedrooms, spa-like baths, luxurious owner's suite with the convenience of a connected laundry room for the way you live. Quality features throughout, including 2x6 exterior walls, R-21 insulation, energy efficient windows, stunning elevations, wood shelving, tankless water heater and energy efficient HVAC and so much more. Contact the showing agent on this listing to book an appointment or a virtual tour through Facetime. Photos of Model Home.,Maple Cabinets,Painted Cabinets,Quartz Counter,White Cabinets,Fireplace in Great Room.
3408-A Courtleigh Drive

Beautifully renovated ranch style home! Enter into a bright and airy living area with high ceilings and beautifully refinished hardwood flooring that seamlessly flows throughout the living and dining areas. Enjoy a large open concept kitchen that has just been redone with custom white shaker style cabinetry, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. On the main level you will find three generously sized bedrooms, one of which is a master bedroom with ensuite bathroom, as well as a second full hall bathroom. The basement has been finished with a very large second living area, a fourth bedroom and a third full bathroom. There have been so many upgrades done on this house including new siding, new windows, new HVAC, updated electric, all new flooring and paint and so much more! All work has been permitted and performed by licensed contractors. House is vacant and easy to show so schedule your showing today!
138 Taylor Lane

Lot 138 Taylor Lane is 1.11 Acres at the Biltmore Community. Lot 138 is a level and cleared building site providing easy access for your Home Construction Project. Located end of street on Culdesec you and your Builder will appreciate the ease of Building on this level site with Public Utility Access. Plat available.
7760 Overhill Road

Come see this NEWLY renovated 4 bedroom and 3 bath home. This Unique lot includes 4 separate buildings on the lot...the main home, an Inlaw suite, workshop and storage shed! The main home has Open Design of the living, kitchen and dining area is perfect for entertaining or relaxing with the family. Front Sunroom is the perfect space for a home office. The Updated kitchen features high-quality stainless steel appliances, beautiful granite countertops and Upgraded Modern Farmhouse fixtures. The Master Suite has 2 Large walk-in closets and a HUGE En-Suite, plenty of space for you to relax and unwind in privacy. The fully finished basement adds additional sqft of living space for office, playroom, yoga studio or guest room. Second smaller house with 1/2 kitchen, Washer/dryer, 1 bedroom and Full bath, PERFECT for In-law suite or Home office. A large work shop with electric for additional storage or studio space. Plus a Storage shed for lawn equipment in the fully fenced yard. PLUS additional bonus of Solar panels on Roof. With all new flooring, tile, carpet and paint you will feel like you are walking into a brand-new build but without the sticker shock. This home is being sanitized regularly by the owner and ready for immediate move-in. SCHEDULE your SHOWING TODAY!
1817 Hyden Place

Seconds from the VRE and Routes 1 and 95, moments from Potomac Mills, and miles from ordinary! Treat yourself to the single most impressive home in . Panoramic water views, no front/rear neighbors, meticulously maintained, upgrades from top to bottom, and the best sunset views of any lot in Powells Landing. 3,100 square feet and a brick private drive leading to your own two-car garage ensures upscale single-family home living with townhome convenience. This sun-soaked perfect package is topped with a direct walking path straight to Leesylvania State Park!Updates and upgrades include: new carpet on stairs and upper level; like-new refinished wood floors on main level; newly installed deck with panoramic nature and water view; fully fenced, hardscaped, and landscaped rear; modern light fixtures and LED lighting throughout; iron balusters; loft space and master bedroom with water views; Ethernet throughout; tray ceilings; custom wall molding in the formal dining room; new (2018) HVAC unit; expansive master suite with four closets and a separate vanity; like-new granite counters.
