155 Ocean Parkway

Come see this NEWLY renovated 4 bedroom and 3 bath home. This Unique lot includes 4 separate buildings on the lot...the main home, an Inlaw suite, workshop and storage shed! The main home has Open Design of the living, kitchen and dining area is perfect for entertaining or relaxing with the family. Front Sunroom is the perfect space for a home office. The Updated kitchen features high-quality stainless steel appliances, beautiful granite countertops and Upgraded Modern Farmhouse fixtures. The Master Suite has 2 Large walk-in closets and a HUGE En-Suite, plenty of space for you to relax and unwind in privacy. The fully finished basement adds additional sqft of living space for office, playroom, yoga studio or guest room. Second smaller house with 1/2 kitchen, Washer/dryer, 1 bedroom and Full bath, PERFECT for In-law suite or Home office. A large work shop with electric for additional storage or studio space. Plus a Storage shed for lawn equipment in the fully fenced yard. PLUS additional bonus of Solar panels on Roof. With all new flooring, tile, carpet and paint you will feel like you are walking into a brand-new build but without the sticker shock. This home is being sanitized regularly by the owner and ready for immediate move-in. SCHEDULE your SHOWING TODAY!

