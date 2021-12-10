155 Ocean Parkway

Stunning home nestled in the highly sought-after South Riding Community! Situated close to conveniences including shopping, parks, local schools, and restaurants, you will love this amenity-rich neighborhood that features multiple pools, playgrounds, and more! Inside, this home welcomes you with new elegant engineered hardwood floors throughout and an open floor plan brimming with light and vitality. Prepare meals in the gorgeous kitchen that+GGs been fully appointed with quartz countertops, custom tile work, a huge island, and a farmhouse sink. Enjoy your meals al fresco on the brand new deck, and allow yourself to be inspired and rejuvenated by the lake views. An executive office with vaulted ceilings and a cozy living room with a gas fireplace complete the main level. Upstairs in the main sleeping quarters, generously sized bedrooms accompany the owner+GGs suite, which features soaring vaulted ceilings, a large sitting area, and a spa-like en-suite bath with a luxurious free-standing soaking tub, huge glass step-through shower, and walk-in closet. The lower level offers space flexible for your needs. This unfinished basement just needs your finishing touches! It already has a rough-in and walk-out, giving you the opportunity to create an entertainment hub, an in-law suite, or more! Sellers need rentback through February 25.
Comments / 0