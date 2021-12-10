ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
155 Ocean Parkway

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLovely 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath home is nestled on a nice wooded lot. You can't help to notice the large inviting front porch as soon as you pull up. When you enter your foyer you can see upgrades every where you look. Wide plank ceramic tile flooring throughout the living...

Arrow Point

Looking for acreage and waterfrontage on Lake Anna? Your search is over. This 7 acre waterfront lot is located in a cul-de-sac and has approx. 172 ft. of waterfront. Very private so you can build your dream home for your own private waterfront oasis. The lot offers long views down lake. Great location close to waterfront restaurants and northern end of 522 is great for commuting.
11123 Wilder Way

February 2022 Delivery! Caruso Homes' Wye floor plan features stone watertable, a covered roof, 18x10 deck, full bath and bedroom with closet on the garden level, upgraded appliances, and vaulted ceiling in the owner's suite! The rear load plan has a two-car rear load garage. Photos of similar home are for representation only.
11129 Reisterstown Road

Move-in-Ready! Caruso Homes' Wye floor plan features stone front, a covered roof, 18x10 deck, upgraded kitchen, full bath on the garden level, upgraded appliances, and vaulted ceiling in the owner's suite! The rear load plan has a two-car rear load garage. Photos of similar home are for representation only. Listing...
1813 Sweetbay Drive , #8

1,392 SF well established salon space available for sale in the Fountains Business Park in Salisbury, Maryland. Great location right off U.S. Routes 50 & 13 (Bypass) on the east side of Salisbury. Join other professional and medical offices. Close to restaurants, hotels, shopping, Shorebirds Stadium, MVA, Salisbury University, Tidal Health, downtown and more. Country Inn and & Suites and The Fountains Wedding & Conference Center are in close walking distance. Plenty of onsite parking.1,392 SF AvailableGreat Location near U.S. Route 50 & 13 BypassPlenty of onsite parking.
SALISBURY, MD
632 Brandywine Street SE

Who can say No to new construction! Welcome to 632 Brandywine St. A Fabulously designed semi-detached home with an open floor plan, tons of natural light, ample front & exterior outdoor space you won+-+G+Gt be able to resist. This residence features 3 beds, 2 full baths, hardwood floors, gorgeous kitchen with quartz countertops, brass hardware, white shaker cabinets & stainless steel appliances. Adjoined with a dining room & windows wrapping the entire first floor. Retreat to your basement for additional flex space, entertaining family & friends & your private lounge with full kitchenette. Close proximity to 295, Grocery stores, restaurants & new developments. Home for the holidays!!
7500-LOT 65 Molly Pitcher Hwy

This move in ready commodore home offers 2 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, lots of cabinet space, primary bedroom newly painted with large closet. The spacious living room offers wood flooring, new paint and chair rail with Wainsocting. Outside offers privacy fence, brick walkway, fire pit and shed with electric. All appliances, washer, dryer, stove and refrigerator convey. Lot rent $306.00 includes sewer and trash. Buyer must be park approved.
7716 Lucky Lure Drive

Three bedroom with all the bells and whistles. Fully upgraded kitchen with ALL new appliances and ceramic flooring. The living room is meticulously maintained with beautiful engineered wood flooring, carpeting never walked on with outdoor shoes, newly tiled baths / vanity with too many upgrades to name. Incredible home at incredible price. Prime location at an affordable price. Call Today.
619 1/2 NEWTON Place NW , #1

Seller to provide 3% closing cost. 619 +-+ Newton PL NW is a brand new 2-unit condominium a block away from the vibrant and exciting street of Georgia Ave. This building is in Park view, just blocks away from restaurants, bars, and two walkable metros. #1 is 3-bedroom, 3 Full bath units. The kitchen comes with huge quartz kitchen island, ample amount of cabinet space, and high-end energy efficient stainless-steel appliances. Each bedroom has its own bathroom, large walk-in closets, and tons of natural light. Master bedroom comes with a jaw dropping full bath with a soak in tub, dual sinks, and large shower. #1 comes with one parking space. FHA & VA approval is pending.
1502 William Street

Enjoy fantastic views from the roof top deck of this updated 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom Federal Hill beauty. The main floor boasts gleaming hard wood flooring, built-ins, tall ceilings, exposed brick, and tons of natural light. The combined living & dining room is spacious and open great for accommodating & entertaining guests. In the kitchen you will find a large island/ breakfast bar, updated counter tops (granite) & appliances, ample cabinet space, and access to the private patio a fantastic spot for your morning coffee. The upper level provides 2 bedrooms both with en suite bath rooms, a hall brightened by sky light, and access to the roof top deck w/ some of the best views in town. Mins to 695, 95, stadiums, shopping, restaurants & parks. Welcome to 1502 William St!!!
1817 Hyden Place

Seconds from the VRE and Routes 1 and 95, moments from Potomac Mills, and miles from ordinary! Treat yourself to the single most impressive home in . Panoramic water views, no front/rear neighbors, meticulously maintained, upgrades from top to bottom, and the best sunset views of any lot in Powells Landing. 3,100 square feet and a brick private drive leading to your own two-car garage ensures upscale single-family home living with townhome convenience. This sun-soaked perfect package is topped with a direct walking path straight to Leesylvania State Park!Updates and upgrades include: new carpet on stairs and upper level; like-new refinished wood floors on main level; newly installed deck with panoramic nature and water view; fully fenced, hardscaped, and landscaped rear; modern light fixtures and LED lighting throughout; iron balusters; loft space and master bedroom with water views; Ethernet throughout; tray ceilings; custom wall molding in the formal dining room; new (2018) HVAC unit; expansive master suite with four closets and a separate vanity; like-new granite counters.
4201 16TH Street NW

Welcome to the gold coast! The jewel you've been waiting for is finally here. See 3D virtual tour. Large corner, semi-detached 'Wardman' style home in the heart of 16th Street Heights awaits you. Well maintained home features 4 levels, 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms, hardwood floors, wood burning fireplace, period details, recessed lighting, updated kitchen and bathrooms, large front porch, solar panels on roof, and large 2-car garage with carport. Readily accessible to the heart of the city, Rock Creek park, major thoroughfares, shopping, entertainment, recreation, and dining amenities. Home is sold AS-IS. OFFERS are DUE Tuesday, December 28th at 3 pm.
7760 Overhill Road

Come see this NEWLY renovated 4 bedroom and 3 bath home. This Unique lot includes 4 separate buildings on the lot...the main home, an Inlaw suite, workshop and storage shed! The main home has Open Design of the living, kitchen and dining area is perfect for entertaining or relaxing with the family. Front Sunroom is the perfect space for a home office. The Updated kitchen features high-quality stainless steel appliances, beautiful granite countertops and Upgraded Modern Farmhouse fixtures. The Master Suite has 2 Large walk-in closets and a HUGE En-Suite, plenty of space for you to relax and unwind in privacy. The fully finished basement adds additional sqft of living space for office, playroom, yoga studio or guest room. Second smaller house with 1/2 kitchen, Washer/dryer, 1 bedroom and Full bath, PERFECT for In-law suite or Home office. A large work shop with electric for additional storage or studio space. Plus a Storage shed for lawn equipment in the fully fenced yard. PLUS additional bonus of Solar panels on Roof. With all new flooring, tile, carpet and paint you will feel like you are walking into a brand-new build but without the sticker shock. This home is being sanitized regularly by the owner and ready for immediate move-in. SCHEDULE your SHOWING TODAY!
26166 Murrey Drive

Stunning home nestled in the highly sought-after South Riding Community! Situated close to conveniences including shopping, parks, local schools, and restaurants, you will love this amenity-rich neighborhood that features multiple pools, playgrounds, and more! Inside, this home welcomes you with new elegant engineered hardwood floors throughout and an open floor plan brimming with light and vitality. Prepare meals in the gorgeous kitchen that+GGs been fully appointed with quartz countertops, custom tile work, a huge island, and a farmhouse sink. Enjoy your meals al fresco on the brand new deck, and allow yourself to be inspired and rejuvenated by the lake views. An executive office with vaulted ceilings and a cozy living room with a gas fireplace complete the main level. Upstairs in the main sleeping quarters, generously sized bedrooms accompany the owner+GGs suite, which features soaring vaulted ceilings, a large sitting area, and a spa-like en-suite bath with a luxurious free-standing soaking tub, huge glass step-through shower, and walk-in closet. The lower level offers space flexible for your needs. This unfinished basement just needs your finishing touches! It already has a rough-in and walk-out, giving you the opportunity to create an entertainment hub, an in-law suite, or more! Sellers need rentback through February 25.
4706 Wilern Avenue

List price to be opening bid. Online Auction Only! Bidding begins Saturday, January 1st & ends Thursday, January 6, 2022 at 1:30 PM. Renovation Opportunity! Brick/Stucco Front Townhouse in the "Central Park Heights" Neighborhood of Baltimore City with 3 bedrooms and 1 full bath. The front yard is fenced-in. The property is not occupied. The tenant just vacated the property. Main level: living room, dining room, kitchen. Upper level: 3 bedrooms and 1 full bath. There is a small deck off the kitchen with steps down to the backyard. Lower level: unfinished with gas fired hot water boiler heat and gas hot water heater. There is a walkout to the backyard. Interior pictures coming soon!
7925 Sandalfoot Drive

Exquisite finishes are the hallmark of this custom home with high ceilings, hardwood floors and elevator to all levels. Welcome surprises throughout from the custom bar, to the first floor library, cooks dream kitchen with center island and table space all opening onto a lovely inviting screened porch. The oversized doorscomplement the high ceilings and add to the dramatic finishes found in every room. The main level also offers a mudroom and two powder rooms. A dramatic side staircase leads to the upper level with an owners suite that includes a sitting room, fireplace, his and hers dressing areas and his and her closets, large spacious bath with soaking tub and glass shower. Bedrooms 2, 3 and 4 are found on this level each with their own ensuite bath. A welcoming laundry room makes washing and drying laundry a dream. The fully finished lower level includes a media room, family room with space for a pool table, two additional bedrooms and full bath. All of which opens to a lower level slate patio leading out to the garden. Completing this home you will find a two car garage opening to a paved courtyard. A very special home with high end finishes throughout.
3408-A Courtleigh Drive

Beautifully renovated ranch style home! Enter into a bright and airy living area with high ceilings and beautifully refinished hardwood flooring that seamlessly flows throughout the living and dining areas. Enjoy a large open concept kitchen that has just been redone with custom white shaker style cabinetry, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. On the main level you will find three generously sized bedrooms, one of which is a master bedroom with ensuite bathroom, as well as a second full hall bathroom. The basement has been finished with a very large second living area, a fourth bedroom and a third full bathroom. There have been so many upgrades done on this house including new siding, new windows, new HVAC, updated electric, all new flooring and paint and so much more! All work has been permitted and performed by licensed contractors. House is vacant and easy to show so schedule your showing today!
138 Taylor Lane

Lot 138 Taylor Lane is 1.11 Acres at the Biltmore Community. Lot 138 is a level and cleared building site providing easy access for your Home Construction Project. Located end of street on Culdesec you and your Builder will appreciate the ease of Building on this level site with Public Utility Access. Plat available.
7367 Jefferson Hwy

Very well built 2 bedroom 1 bath low maintenance home in a great location. Exterior siding is Hardiplank concrete board, flooring is vinyl, crawl space is conditioned, all appliances convey including the washer and dryer, and includes a new 10 X 10 storage shed. Home has a covered front porch, plenty of parking, and a cleared area for a nice garden spot. Affordable and low maintenance!
2015 Scrabble Road

Rancher on 2.56 acres! Walk into your spacious living room with luxury vinyl plank flooring. Kitchen with custom white cabinets, quartz countertops, backsplash, stainless steel appliances with range over stove. Dining room off kitchen with wood stove. Imagine watching the sunrise enjoying a cup of hot coffee in your 26 ft x 8 ft sunroom with panoramic views. Primary bedroom suite with private bathroom. 2nd & 3rd bedrooms are a great size and share a 2nd full bathroom. A 21 ft x 21 ft bonus room set up as an entertainment room could be a great gym or family room. Main level laundry. Deck off the living room. This is an "envelope home" designed to heat and cool using air circulation between the two shells saving money on utility bills. House also has a "HVAC/Heat Pump" for modern conveniences. In 2021 there is a brand new roof, exterior & interior paint, luxury vinyl plank flooring, new kitchen cabinets, quartz countertops, backsplash, stainless steel appliances, laundry room cabinets, washer/dryer, bathroom vanities, faucets, lights, light switches, door knobs, and much more.
202 Hilton Street

Completely renovated in a quiet neighborhood. New flooring throughout. New stainless steel appliances and granite countertops in kitchen. New washer and dryer. Updated bathrooms. 4 bedrooms and bathroom in second floor. Entire interior and exterior repainted. AC. New roof. Finished basement has family room/extra bedroom and full bathroom. All in excellent Condition! More pixs coming soon.
