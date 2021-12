This report highlights the latest insights from the Skift Recovery Index. The index covers travel’s performance since January 2020, up to and including November 2021. The Skift Recovery Index is a real-time measure of where the travel industry at large — and the core verticals within it — stands in recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic. It provides the travel industry with a powerful tool for strategic planning, of utmost importance in this uncertain business climate.

