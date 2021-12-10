ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Real Estate

6406 Benton Oak Court

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEnjoy living at Shipley Oaks, a beautiful new community of 13 Craftsman Style Homes! This is a rare opportunity own a new in Linthicum. Choose from architectural designs that feature either 1st or second floor Owner Bedroom/Bath suites. Visit our DECORATED Model Home...

209 Galyn Drive

This beautifully crafted colonial built by Pulte is over 4900 sq ft of living space and on a private lot, you are sure to love backing to farmland views and gorgeous sunsets! The home features a grand center hall 2 story foyer, formal living, and large dining room with a bay window accented by columns, extensive molding, trim, and hardwood floors. The fabulous 2 story family room features a gas fireplace with a mantel and marble surround, hardwood floors, ceiling fan, and mounted TV with surround sound. There is a main level office with a large closet adjacent to it which could be an additional 6th bedroom. The gourmet kitchen features a large walk-in pantry, double ovens one with convection, a gas cooktop, a large island/breakfast bar for entertaining, beautiful granite countertops, 42-inch cherry cabinets, stainless steel appliances, ceramic tile floors, and a beautiful morning room with lots of windows accented with wooden blinds. You will love the views of nature from this room and the fabulous sunset views! There is also a door that leads to stone steps and a patio. Off the kitchen, there is a spacious laundry/mudroom and front-loading washer and dryer. The upper level features a beautiful master suite with a large walk-in closet, a luxury master bath with a separate shower, a soaking tub, and dual vanities. There are 3 other large bedrooms on this level and the hallway overlooks the foyer and the family room. The lower level is a walkout to the private rear yard which features a 5th bedroom and 3rd full bath with deep soaking tub, spacious storage room, and large recreation space with 2nd gas fireplace. It+GGs a perfect place to entertain friends and family for the upcoming super bowl. There is space for a movie room, darts, pool table, and workout area. A new architectural shingle roof was installed in 2019. You+GGre going to love this home! Located just 15 minutes west of Frederick in the growing community of Brunswick Knoxville. If you love the outdoors, you will love living here. Hiking and climbing 10 mins away at Maryland Heights and the Appalachian Trail, kayaking, fishing the Potomac River, biking on the C&O canal just 5 mins away. Don't like driving to DC? Take the MARC commuter train with free parking, it's just 5 mins from here. Small town charm with most conveniences right in town or in nearby Charlestown WV, Leesburg VA, or Frederick MD all just 15 to 30 mins away!
1813 Sweetbay Drive , #8

1,392 SF well established salon space available for sale in the Fountains Business Park in Salisbury, Maryland. Great location right off U.S. Routes 50 & 13 (Bypass) on the east side of Salisbury. Join other professional and medical offices. Close to restaurants, hotels, shopping, Shorebirds Stadium, MVA, Salisbury University, Tidal Health, downtown and more. Country Inn and & Suites and The Fountains Wedding & Conference Center are in close walking distance. Plenty of onsite parking.1,392 SF AvailableGreat Location near U.S. Route 50 & 13 BypassPlenty of onsite parking.
45 Windbluff Court

Welcome to this amazing 3 bedroom, 3.5 bath townhome in sought after Pleasant Hills! As you enter, the main level features a powder room, living room & dining area and a glass sliding door which leads you out to the large newly refinished deck (2021) that overlooks the beautiful community landscape. Back inside, the kitchen is complete with a kitchen island, ample counter space, wood cabinets, and plenty of space for a kitchen table. Upstairs you will find the three bedrooms and two full bathrooms. The primary bedroom features an en-suite bath with a double vanity and a stand in shower. The lower level is fully finished and features a living room, laundry area, and your newly installed HVAC system (2021). The basement is also a walk-out level so you can go straight out to the patio and backyard. The roof has been replaced in (2019) and this home is centrally located, close to restaurants, shops and a perfect location for commuters!
2005 Little Haven Court

Lovely 4 BR brick colonial with 3.5 BAs & 2 car garage on a quiet cul-de-sac in the highly sought after community of Lake Hallowell. Enjoy the kitchen, updated in 2020 with new quartz counters & stainless appliances, including a GE convection oven. The upper level includes the primary BR with W-I closet and ensuite BA, while the LL was finished in 2012 and features a recreation room, guest room, full BA & storage utility room. Additional features include HW floors, updated BA's, interior shutters, ceiling fans & updated lighting, WB FP, granite topped dry bar, new carpet upstairs and a gorgeous stone patio out back. Leased, cost saving solar panels convey. Close to schools, parks, & downtown Olney with shopping, restaurants. Community pool, tennis/pickle ball courts & walking/riding paths.
3408-A Courtleigh Drive

Beautifully renovated ranch style home! Enter into a bright and airy living area with high ceilings and beautifully refinished hardwood flooring that seamlessly flows throughout the living and dining areas. Enjoy a large open concept kitchen that has just been redone with custom white shaker style cabinetry, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. On the main level you will find three generously sized bedrooms, one of which is a master bedroom with ensuite bathroom, as well as a second full hall bathroom. The basement has been finished with a very large second living area, a fourth bedroom and a third full bathroom. There have been so many upgrades done on this house including new siding, new windows, new HVAC, updated electric, all new flooring and paint and so much more! All work has been permitted and performed by licensed contractors. House is vacant and easy to show so schedule your showing today!
1735 Primrose Way

Located in Hanover, MD, The Ridge offers a beautiful 3-level 2-car garage townhome, The Cambridge. In over 2,100 sq. ft., you and your family can enjoy a spacious entry-level recreation room, as well as an open kitchen offering well-appointed fixtures that connects to both the breakfast area and great room, perfect for entertaining on the 2nd-floor! Upstairs, rest in one of the sizeable secondary bedrooms or wash up in the conveniently located secondary bath. Also, the luxurious primary suite is privately fixed in the rear of the home and features an expansive walk-in closet and spa-inspired bath. ** Photos of similar home. *Pricing, features and, availability subject to change without notice. See a New Home Counselor for details. MHBR No. 93. 2021 Beazer Homes.
159 Heathfield Ln

Available Early to Mid February 2022! Under Construction - The Aspen Model by Greenwood Homes. 4 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath with Study and Loft with Vaulted Ceiling and Screened Porch. Beautiful open floorplan with walk-in pantry and drop zone in addition to the large kitchen that flows into the family room and dining area. The upstairs showcases a loft with two story ceiling and stacked windows that fill the home with natural light. 4 bedrooms, spa-like baths, luxurious owner's suite with the convenience of a connected laundry room for the way you live. Quality features throughout, including 2x6 exterior walls, R-21 insulation, energy efficient windows, stunning elevations, wood shelving, tankless water heater and energy efficient HVAC and so much more. Contact the showing agent on this listing to book an appointment or a virtual tour through Facetime. Photos of Model Home.,Maple Cabinets,Painted Cabinets,Quartz Counter,White Cabinets,Fireplace in Great Room.
632 Brandywine Street SE

Who can say No to new construction! Welcome to 632 Brandywine St. A Fabulously designed semi-detached home with an open floor plan, tons of natural light, ample front & exterior outdoor space you won+-+G+Gt be able to resist. This residence features 3 beds, 2 full baths, hardwood floors, gorgeous kitchen with quartz countertops, brass hardware, white shaker cabinets & stainless steel appliances. Adjoined with a dining room & windows wrapping the entire first floor. Retreat to your basement for additional flex space, entertaining family & friends & your private lounge with full kitchenette. Close proximity to 295, Grocery stores, restaurants & new developments. Home for the holidays!!
11129 Reisterstown Road

Move-in-Ready! Caruso Homes' Wye floor plan features stone front, a covered roof, 18x10 deck, upgraded kitchen, full bath on the garden level, upgraded appliances, and vaulted ceiling in the owner's suite! The rear load plan has a two-car rear load garage. Photos of similar home are for representation only. Listing...
26166 Murrey Drive

Stunning home nestled in the highly sought-after South Riding Community! Situated close to conveniences including shopping, parks, local schools, and restaurants, you will love this amenity-rich neighborhood that features multiple pools, playgrounds, and more! Inside, this home welcomes you with new elegant engineered hardwood floors throughout and an open floor plan brimming with light and vitality. Prepare meals in the gorgeous kitchen that+GGs been fully appointed with quartz countertops, custom tile work, a huge island, and a farmhouse sink. Enjoy your meals al fresco on the brand new deck, and allow yourself to be inspired and rejuvenated by the lake views. An executive office with vaulted ceilings and a cozy living room with a gas fireplace complete the main level. Upstairs in the main sleeping quarters, generously sized bedrooms accompany the owner+GGs suite, which features soaring vaulted ceilings, a large sitting area, and a spa-like en-suite bath with a luxurious free-standing soaking tub, huge glass step-through shower, and walk-in closet. The lower level offers space flexible for your needs. This unfinished basement just needs your finishing touches! It already has a rough-in and walk-out, giving you the opportunity to create an entertainment hub, an in-law suite, or more! Sellers need rentback through February 25.
1817 Hyden Place

Seconds from the VRE and Routes 1 and 95, moments from Potomac Mills, and miles from ordinary! Treat yourself to the single most impressive home in . Panoramic water views, no front/rear neighbors, meticulously maintained, upgrades from top to bottom, and the best sunset views of any lot in Powells Landing. 3,100 square feet and a brick private drive leading to your own two-car garage ensures upscale single-family home living with townhome convenience. This sun-soaked perfect package is topped with a direct walking path straight to Leesylvania State Park!Updates and upgrades include: new carpet on stairs and upper level; like-new refinished wood floors on main level; newly installed deck with panoramic nature and water view; fully fenced, hardscaped, and landscaped rear; modern light fixtures and LED lighting throughout; iron balusters; loft space and master bedroom with water views; Ethernet throughout; tray ceilings; custom wall molding in the formal dining room; new (2018) HVAC unit; expansive master suite with four closets and a separate vanity; like-new granite counters.
7925 Sandalfoot Drive

Exquisite finishes are the hallmark of this custom home with high ceilings, hardwood floors and elevator to all levels. Welcome surprises throughout from the custom bar, to the first floor library, cooks dream kitchen with center island and table space all opening onto a lovely inviting screened porch. The oversized doorscomplement the high ceilings and add to the dramatic finishes found in every room. The main level also offers a mudroom and two powder rooms. A dramatic side staircase leads to the upper level with an owners suite that includes a sitting room, fireplace, his and hers dressing areas and his and her closets, large spacious bath with soaking tub and glass shower. Bedrooms 2, 3 and 4 are found on this level each with their own ensuite bath. A welcoming laundry room makes washing and drying laundry a dream. The fully finished lower level includes a media room, family room with space for a pool table, two additional bedrooms and full bath. All of which opens to a lower level slate patio leading out to the garden. Completing this home you will find a two car garage opening to a paved courtyard. A very special home with high end finishes throughout.
7760 Overhill Road

Come see this NEWLY renovated 4 bedroom and 3 bath home. This Unique lot includes 4 separate buildings on the lot...the main home, an Inlaw suite, workshop and storage shed! The main home has Open Design of the living, kitchen and dining area is perfect for entertaining or relaxing with the family. Front Sunroom is the perfect space for a home office. The Updated kitchen features high-quality stainless steel appliances, beautiful granite countertops and Upgraded Modern Farmhouse fixtures. The Master Suite has 2 Large walk-in closets and a HUGE En-Suite, plenty of space for you to relax and unwind in privacy. The fully finished basement adds additional sqft of living space for office, playroom, yoga studio or guest room. Second smaller house with 1/2 kitchen, Washer/dryer, 1 bedroom and Full bath, PERFECT for In-law suite or Home office. A large work shop with electric for additional storage or studio space. Plus a Storage shed for lawn equipment in the fully fenced yard. PLUS additional bonus of Solar panels on Roof. With all new flooring, tile, carpet and paint you will feel like you are walking into a brand-new build but without the sticker shock. This home is being sanitized regularly by the owner and ready for immediate move-in. SCHEDULE your SHOWING TODAY!
619 1/2 NEWTON Place NW , #1

Seller to provide 3% closing cost. 619 +-+ Newton PL NW is a brand new 2-unit condominium a block away from the vibrant and exciting street of Georgia Ave. This building is in Park view, just blocks away from restaurants, bars, and two walkable metros. #1 is 3-bedroom, 3 Full bath units. The kitchen comes with huge quartz kitchen island, ample amount of cabinet space, and high-end energy efficient stainless-steel appliances. Each bedroom has its own bathroom, large walk-in closets, and tons of natural light. Master bedroom comes with a jaw dropping full bath with a soak in tub, dual sinks, and large shower. #1 comes with one parking space. FHA & VA approval is pending.
125 Riverhaven Drive , #5

Now Under Construction for a Fall 2022 Delivery!!! The Ella is our largest condominium. It includes 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms and a Den. The owner+-+G+Gs suite is a wonderful retreat which features an oversized walk-in closet and bedroom. The den off the foyer is a perfect space for your home office. The Balcony off of the Gathering Room includes storage space.
4201 16TH Street NW

Welcome to the gold coast! The jewel you've been waiting for is finally here. See 3D virtual tour. Large corner, semi-detached 'Wardman' style home in the heart of 16th Street Heights awaits you. Well maintained home features 4 levels, 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms, hardwood floors, wood burning fireplace, period details, recessed lighting, updated kitchen and bathrooms, large front porch, solar panels on roof, and large 2-car garage with carport. Readily accessible to the heart of the city, Rock Creek park, major thoroughfares, shopping, entertainment, recreation, and dining amenities. Home is sold AS-IS. OFFERS are DUE Tuesday, December 28th at 3 pm.
7367 Jefferson Hwy

Very well built 2 bedroom 1 bath low maintenance home in a great location. Exterior siding is Hardiplank concrete board, flooring is vinyl, crawl space is conditioned, all appliances convey including the washer and dryer, and includes a new 10 X 10 storage shed. Home has a covered front porch, plenty of parking, and a cleared area for a nice garden spot. Affordable and low maintenance!
2015 Scrabble Road

Rancher on 2.56 acres! Walk into your spacious living room with luxury vinyl plank flooring. Kitchen with custom white cabinets, quartz countertops, backsplash, stainless steel appliances with range over stove. Dining room off kitchen with wood stove. Imagine watching the sunrise enjoying a cup of hot coffee in your 26 ft x 8 ft sunroom with panoramic views. Primary bedroom suite with private bathroom. 2nd & 3rd bedrooms are a great size and share a 2nd full bathroom. A 21 ft x 21 ft bonus room set up as an entertainment room could be a great gym or family room. Main level laundry. Deck off the living room. This is an "envelope home" designed to heat and cool using air circulation between the two shells saving money on utility bills. House also has a "HVAC/Heat Pump" for modern conveniences. In 2021 there is a brand new roof, exterior & interior paint, luxury vinyl plank flooring, new kitchen cabinets, quartz countertops, backsplash, stainless steel appliances, laundry room cabinets, washer/dryer, bathroom vanities, faucets, lights, light switches, door knobs, and much more.
202 Hilton Street

Completely renovated in a quiet neighborhood. New flooring throughout. New stainless steel appliances and granite countertops in kitchen. New washer and dryer. Updated bathrooms. 4 bedrooms and bathroom in second floor. Entire interior and exterior repainted. AC. New roof. Finished basement has family room/extra bedroom and full bathroom. All in excellent Condition! More pixs coming soon.
13628 Captain Marbury Lane

Desirable community with hiking & biking trails. Convenient access to DC/VA metropolitan area, shopping, restaurants and entertainment. Located 30 mins from one of several beaches in Anne Arundel. Minutes from Andrews AFB, 20 mins from DC & 15 mins from Redskins stadium. Bright and open floor plan with large windows allowing for tons of natural light, hardwood floors throughout. Brand new AC and paint. Garage/entry level foyer, mud-room/laundry feature plenty of storage and a private fence in backyard. Entry level also includes a half-bath. The main open floor includes spacious gourmet kitchen with stainless steel appliances to cook and enjoy delicious meals with friends and family. The main level also features a powder room for guests, a living room and dinning room. The slider door leads to huge rear deck with great wooded views to entertain and relax with a warm cup of coffee or drinks in the summertime. This 3-bedroom home features 2 bathrooms on the upper level. Beautiful move-in ready townhouse that you can call home if you act fast. WONT LAST LONG!
