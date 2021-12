Anthony Joshua’s rematch with Oleksandr Usyk could be fought in the Middle East as well as Dillian Whyte’s fight against Tyson Fury, according to Eddie Hearn.Joshua triggered the rematch clause in his contract after Usyk defeated him in September with the bout thought to be taking place in the spring. And Fury will take on Whyte before a potential unification fight against either Joshua or Usyk.Hearn, who looks after Joshua and Whyte, has said both fights could either take place in Britain or the Middle East.“This week we’re getting ready to have discussions in different countries about a few...

COMBAT SPORTS ・ 17 HOURS AGO