11692 Fort Union Drive

Fantastic opportunity in the highly sought-after community of Glen Cove Estates in the heart of Elkridge! This gorgeous four-bedroom, two-and-a-half-bath home truly has it ALL! The curb appeal of this home is breathtaking! When visiting the home you are greeted by a quaint front porch with a stone front wall. Upon entering the home in the foyer you are welcomed by hardwood floors that run throughout the first floor, with ceramic tile in the family room. The large living and dining room provide plenty of space for entertaining or hanging out with family and friends. The large family room off the kitchen offers a cozy fireplace and a large Anderson three arch window that allows the morning sun to warm and brighten the room throughout the day. French doors welcome you to the huge two-tier deck which spans the entire back of the house. The deck overlooks the spacious rear yard that is fully fenced, with a maintenance-free shed and outdoor lighting, Beautifully landscaped azalea and hosta gardens border the fence line, and gorgeous flowering dogwoods and crepe myrtles are the first sign of Spring. The upper level offers an owner's suite that boasts a cathedral ceiling, a walk-in closet, and a uniquely designed two-person tile shower in the primary bath. Three other bedrooms and a full bath complete the upstairs. The walkout basement offers a large family room area and a tremendous amount of storage, as well as a laundry room. The home also offers NEW Thompson Creek vinyl siding, gutters, roof, and fascia, updated in 2019. The windows and doors have also been replaced and the HVAC was also replaced in 2019! Hot Water Heater updated in 2015! Conveniently located between Baltimore and Washington, near Routes 100 and 95, and less than 8 blocks from the Patapsco State Park, this home is situated in a beautiful quiet neighborhood.Do not miss this GEM! It will NOT last!

REAL ESTATE ・ 13 HOURS AGO