Celebrities

Dan + Shay Says Christmas Can Start Whenever You Want It To

By jwills
wbwn.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere are people who wait until the last minute to prepare for Christmas, then there’s people who have their decorations out as soon as they can…and Dan + Shay says both methods are...

www.wbwn.com

94.9 KYSS FM

Dan + Shay Declare It’s ‘Officially Christmas’ With New Holiday Tune, Throwback Video

What are you waiting for — haven't you heard? Hang the stockings and trim the tree, because it's "Officially Christmas," per Dan + Shay. The duo's new Christmas song already feels like a timeless classic. It's got the bells and the horns, it's got the romance and the charm ... What more could you want? If you're looking for a super nostalgic music video, they've covered that, too.
987thebull.com

Dan + Shay Shared if They’ve Ever Been in a Big Fight

Dan + Shay have a lot to be celebrating. They recently received the news they’re nominated for a GRAMMY, their fourth consecutive year of being nominated for Best Country Duo/Group Performance. They’ve been touring with a new signature + sign stage, and they’re set to go on Kenny Chesney’s stadium tour next year. Dan + Shay virtually stopped by The Bobby Bones Show to talk about all the exciting things happening in their career.
NewsTimes

Dan + Shay Welcome the Holidays With ‘Officially Christmas’ on ‘Fallon’

Dan + Shay brought a sense of holiday cheer to The Tonight Show with a heartfelt performance of their recent single “Officially Christmas.”. Surrounded by Christmas decor and dressed in tuxedos, the pair and their live band offered a festive atmosphere as they declared, “It’s officially Christmas/ and I’m officially yours.” The duo released “Officially Christmas” back in November, but the upbeat number feels especially poignant now that it’s December and the holiday is drawing near.
wbwn.com

Thomas Rhett is “Joyful” About Christmas and “Can’t Wait” for 2022

Christmas is just over a week away. The New Year comes the next week. Thomas Rhett shares how he is feeling this Holiday Season. “I feel content, I feel clearheaded, I feel joyful. I feel thankful that we got to play shows this year in the first place. But I do feel like it was somewhat of a warm-up. I cannot wait to get back on the road in 2022 and have a new record under my belt, having a couple new singles off this project out. It’s just gonna be a great year to get back on the road and get to go out on the road with some new friends. Just watching the fans file into those shows is literally one of my favorite feelings on the planet.”
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
countryliving.com

Carrie Underwood Fans Are Losing It After Seeing Her 'CMA Country Christmas' Performance

Country music powerhouse Carrie Underwood absolutely owned her performance of a Christmas classic during this year's CMA Country Christmas. The star-studded event was hosted by Gabby Barrett and Carly Pearce, who recently won "Female Vocalist of the Year" at the 2021 CMA Awards. Other performers included Jimmie Allen, Pistol Annies, Lady A, Lainey Wilson, BRELAND, Brett Eldredge, The Shindellas and Louis York.
The Atascadero News

Dan + Shay Set to Perform at 2022 California Mid-State Fair

PASO ROBLES — The California Mid-State Fair is pleased to announce that country/pop superstars Dan + Shay have been confirmed to perform in concert on Sunday, Jul. 24 at 7:30 p.m. An opening act will be announced at a later date. Dan + Shay’s concert will take place in the Chumash Grandstand Arena at the Paso Robles Event Center. This is the duo’s first-ever performance at the.
coast1045.com

Coast 104.5 Dan + Shay Fair Giveaway

How ’bout a little Summer for Christmas here at Coast 104.5?. Get ready for the California Mid-State Fair 20-22! Dan and Shay hit the fair’s Granstand Stage on Sunday, July 24th! Dan and Shay!. Grab free tickets and fair admission passes NOW! Get Up & Adam in the Morning all...
wbwn.com

Tiffany Woys Covers “Where Are You Christmas” This Holiday Season

Tiffany Woys has a musical Christmas gift for her fans this holiday season with her version of “Where Are You Christmas”. Tiffany loves having this song out to add to people’s holiday soundtrack, because she is a big fans of this time of year, “Christmas is my absolute favorite holiday. There is a magic in the air that’s hard to pinpoint. Because Christmas comes at the end of the year it’s always a good time to reflect. Spending time with the people that mean the most is what makes Christmas so special.”
Lifehacker

How to Get What You Actually Want for Christmas

If you’ve ever received a windbreaker branded with the name of the company your spouse works for, a toilet seat, or an emoji pancake pan because “it would be fun for the kids” on Christmas morning, we’d understand your desire to make sure it never happened again. Because we all know that presents that are clearly office swag, that provide bathroom seating for all, or offer new way for a parent who hates cooking to cook, are bad personal gifts. (Right?) The best gifts are things someone really wants, but wouldn’t buy for themselves. (This does not include a multi-colored three-pack of leggings from Costco.)
nowdecatur.com

Dan + Shay Insist On Controlling Their Own Social Media

Dan + Shay just might be the most interactive artists in country music when it comes to social media. Dan Smyers and Shay Mooney are constantly coming up with ways to feed more content to their fans, and when you receive a like, a retweet or a comment on one of your posts, it's actually either Dan or Shay personally responding.
goodhousekeeping.com

'The Voice' Fans Are Absolutely Losing It Over Kelly Clarkson's Big Hallmark News

The Voice and Hallmark fans, prepare for your worlds to collide thanks to Kelly Clarkson. Hallmark’s annual TV movie lineup “Countdown to Christmas” kicked off right before Halloween, and now, only a few weeks before Christmas, there are still many festive titles to watch. Among the upcoming Hallmark movies is a two-part original movie called Sister Swap, which will begin on December 5 with Sister Swap: A Hometown Holiday followed by Sister Swap: A Christmas in the City on December 12. In the second Sister Swap movie, viewers will be treated to Kelly’s incredible voice as part of the soundtrack.
goodhousekeeping.com

'The Voice' Fans Didn't Expect This Shocking Moment Between Blake Shelton and Ariana Grande

Blake Shelton and Ariana Grande might be fierce competitors on The Voice this season, but one revealing moment captured while filming shows that deep down they really do care. Earlier this month during the battle rounds of The Voice season 21, Blake took the time to check in on newbie Ariana. While sitting next to her, the Grammy-nominated country star leaned over to the "Thank U, Next" singer and expressed concern that she wasn't warm enough while filming.
995qyk.com

Carrie Underwood’s New Vegas Outfit Is Dropping Jaws

Carrie Underwood posted a promo picture for her new Las Vegas residency that kicks off tonight (12/1) at Resorts World, and the outfit she’s wearing is quite revealing. Carrie is wearing a black see-through jumpsuit with her neckline showing almost to her belly button, and fans on Twitter are loving the look. One fan wrote in response, “I mean dayum girl slayyy!!!!” Another fan said, “When I tell you my jaw dropped… HOLY WOW.”
Page Six

Faith Hill looks unrecognizable on magazine cover with Tim McGraw

The famed country songstress appears on the latest cover of People with husband Tim McGraw — but most readers seem to agree that it can’t possibly be Hill. The “This Kiss” singer is seen rocking curly hair and a seemingly overly edited face, as followers flooded the comments section on the magazine’s Instagram to inquire about the real Hill’s whereabouts.
CELEBRITIES

