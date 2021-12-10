Dan + Shay Says Christmas Can Start Whenever You Want It To

Christmas is just over a week away. The New Year comes the next week. Thomas Rhett shares how he is feeling this Holiday Season. “I feel content, I feel clearheaded, I feel joyful. I feel thankful that we got to play shows this year in the first place. But I do feel like it was somewhat of a warm-up. I cannot wait to get back on the road in 2022 and have a new record under my belt, having a couple new singles off this project out. It’s just gonna be a great year to get back on the road and get to go out on the road with some new friends. Just watching the fans file into those shows is literally one of my favorite feelings on the planet.”

CELEBRITIES ・ 1 DAY AGO