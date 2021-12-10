Photos: A last look inside an empty Gilcrease Museum before its demolition

This engraving of Queenston Heights was completed by J.C. Armitage from an 1838 W. H. Bartlett sketch. It is a beautiful view of Queenston Heights, looking south from the Hamilton estate, which we all know as Willowbank. Bartlett (1809-1854) was a British landscape artist noted for the illustrations contained in travel volumes issued in the 19th century, American Scenery and Canadian Scenery Illustrated. Note that the Brock Monument in the background is the first one that was built and was later bombed in 1840.

