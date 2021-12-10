ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Museums

Photos: A last look inside an empty Gilcrease Museum before its demolition

By John Clanton
Tulsa World
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith 250,000 items now safely removed and stored,...

tulsaworld.com

Comments / 0

Related
niagaranow.com

Exploring Photos with the NOTL Museum: Queenston Heights engraving

This engraving of Queenston Heights was completed by J.C. Armitage from an 1838 W. H. Bartlett sketch. It is a beautiful view of Queenston Heights, looking south from the Hamilton estate, which we all know as Willowbank. Bartlett (1809-1854) was a British landscape artist noted for the illustrations contained in travel volumes issued in the 19th century, American Scenery and Canadian Scenery Illustrated. Note that the Brock Monument in the background is the first one that was built and was later bombed in 1840.
MUSEUMS
click orlando

PHOTOS: Look inside Winter Park’s new library and events center

WINTER PARK, Fla. – Winter Park opens a new literary era Saturday when the city cuts the ribbon on its library and events center. The 36,000-square-foot facility replaces the current library on New England Avenue, and sits on the site of the old civics center on Morse Boulevard. The library space is expanded by 12,000 square feet, with more room for research and archives, study rooms, an arts and crafts room, meeting space, an entrepreneur center and a larger youth collection. A new automated materials handler and digital checkout system is meant to make returns and re-shelving faster. An auditorium can seat up to 120 people.
WINTER PARK, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gilcrease Museum
Axios Charlotte

FIRST LOOK: Rosie’s Coffee and Wine Garden is opening its second location inside an art gallery

Starting Friday, Dec. 3, you’ll be able to take your glass of wine and walk freely through The Galleries at Eight Eleven, an art gallery in Myers Park near RuRu’s and Stagioni. The concept comes from the same people who popularized sipping and strolling through the McGill Rose Garden. Why it matters: It’s a unique […] The post FIRST LOOK: Rosie’s Coffee and Wine Garden is opening its second location inside an art gallery appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Museums

Comments / 0

Community Policy