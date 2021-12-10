Photos: A last look inside an empty Gilcrease Museum before its demolition

WINTER PARK, Fla. – Winter Park opens a new literary era Saturday when the city cuts the ribbon on its library and events center. The 36,000-square-foot facility replaces the current library on New England Avenue, and sits on the site of the old civics center on Morse Boulevard. The library space is expanded by 12,000 square feet, with more room for research and archives, study rooms, an arts and crafts room, meeting space, an entrepreneur center and a larger youth collection. A new automated materials handler and digital checkout system is meant to make returns and re-shelving faster. An auditorium can seat up to 120 people.
