ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yuma, AZ

AWC Technology Service Desk delivers around-the-clock support

yumanewsnow.com
 6 days ago

Yuma, Arizona - The Arizona Western College Technology Service Desk recently expanded its hours to offer 24/7 support for students, faculty, and staff ahead of finals week. The official...

yumanewsnow.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Axios

Service Desk Technician

The Service Desk Technician(s) serve as primary technology-related support for CEENTA’s user population. With a good grasp of PC hardware, desktop operating system and major office productivity applications, they will communicate with users and peers to assist in solving problems via Phone, remotely and in person. Responsibilities:. • Basic Epic...
JOBS
grcc.edu

GRCC teams up with AT&T Foundation, Grand Rapids Public Library on learning hub to create better access to technology, tutoring, and support services

Dec. 7, 2021 GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – Grand Rapids Community College students will have easier access to technology and academic tutoring through a partnership between the college, the AT&T Foundation and the Grand Rapids Public Library. A GRCC virtual learning hub was created in the library’s Seymour branch, 2350 Eastern...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
College Media Network

Health care services on, around campus

For many UH students, college is the first gateway into living away from home. This often comes with the added responsibility for students to take better charge of their health care. Here are some of the many health care services offered on and around UH to aid students in their...
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
securityboulevard.com

Aryaka Delivers SASE, SD-WAN Managed Service

Aryaka today unveiled a managed service, dubbed Aryaka Prime EZ, that combines the capabilities of secure access service edge (SASE) and a software-defined wide area network (SD-WAN) into a single offering. At the same time, the company is revamping its portfolio to provide additional services at a lower cost based...
TECHNOLOGY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arizona Education
State
Arizona State
Yuma, AZ
Education
City
Yuma, AZ
myrtlebeachsc.com

How to Support Important Causes Around the World

There are millions of important causes around the world, from eradicating Polio to cancer research. It is important to educate yourself on the different causes that impact you, or society as a whole, and see where you can get involved. There are more and more businesses that are using a portion of their profits to support charities, but it is also vital to learn how as an individual, you can support important causes around the world. Supporting important causes isn’t always about donating a large sum of money, although that can be a very helpful action for charities and research centers. But not everyone has the budget to do so, so you may be wondering how you can still get involved?
CANCER
WDIO-TV

Disability support services desperate for workers

A lack of staff at your favorite coffee shop might mean you wait a little longer for your latte. But in some industries, being short-staffed presents serious challenges to people's lives. Organizations that offer disability support services are desperate for help. "When you depend on other people to help you...
ADVOCACY
CIO

Digital Sense: Delivering cloud solutions that support business growth.

Digital Sense is well known among private sector enterprises and government agencies throughout Queensland for its full suite of cloud solutions. The company’s products and services address everything from data sovereignty and data protection to the demand for low-latency, cloud-native applications. We spoke with Digital Sense’s Head of Sales and Commercial Jon Pannell to learn more about the company’s offerings, the demands driving Australia’s enterprises to the cloud and what it means to be VMware Cloud Verified.
ECONOMY
CBS Baltimore

Mayor’s Office Partners With Baltimore Universities To Evaluate ARPA Investments

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott’s Office is partnering with Morgan State University and the University of Baltimore to evaluate American Rescue Plan Act investments the mayor has announced in recent weeks. “ARPA is a one-time investment. Support from these two world-class universities will position us to make evidence-based decisions and show our impact for the benefit of Baltimoreans,” Scott said. “In a city like Baltimore with deep systemic challenges even before the pandemic, we must be strategic and targeted in our approach — with an eye toward making a definitive, measured impact on our city through a lens of equity....
BALTIMORE, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arizona Western College#Clock#Itss#Campusworks#Javascript
bostonsportsextra.com

Tips to Deliver Great Customer Service

The way buyers interact with sellers has changed dramatically over time. Nowadays, consumers expect to have a wholesome “experience” with a brand, and not just an impersonal exchange. This experience initiates from the moment they get in touch with a business and goes for as long as they stay with the company after one or several purchases have been made.
ECONOMY
Seekingalpha.com

Kontrol Technologies secures multi-year service agreements

Kontrol Technologies (OTCQB:KNRLF) has secured multi-year service agreements for 18 new buildings, which will add to Kontrol’s growing recurring revenue base. Under the terms, Kontrol provides exclusive ongoing service, asset management and mission-critical solutions for heating, cooling, and ventilation systems. “We continue to scale our business by adding new...
BUSINESS
wraltechwire.com

Startup Spotlight: AURA Technologies approach to innovation built around artificial intelligence

Editor’s note: Startup Spotlight is a regular part of TechWire’s Startup Monday package, which also includes our latest Triangle Startup Guide updates, an exclusive list of tech meetups across the Triangle, multiple calendar listings and our Startup Rewind – a recap of the previous week’s headlines about entrepreneurial companies across North Carolina.
RALEIGH, NC
Lancaster Online

Postal Service not delivering (letter)

Thanks so much for the Nov. 24 editorial covering the U.S. Postal Service slowdown of our mail service (“Posthaste?”). I know that some utility companies were forced to waive late charges during the first quarter of this year because of the Postal Service’s difficulties. Getting snail-mail invoices to customers and getting payments by returned check was a problem. I am sure these companies have confidential memos in their files discussing these waivers. It would be very instructive to find out what their experiences were.
INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
The Daily Collegian

Artificial intelligence added to IT Service Desk chat

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — Whether you’re working or studying on campus or remotely, technical support is only a click away, thanks to the IT Service Desk chat feature. Available 24 hours a day, seven days a week, the chat allows you to speak directly with a live agent at any time. As of Dec. 9, the chat also will incorporate an artificial intelligence (AI) component that can quickly answer many frequently asked questions.
TECHNOLOGY
The 74

New Partnership Looks Toward Better Teacher Professional Development

When the topic of teacher professional development comes up, educators often groan. Teachers are overtaxed, and their professional development experiences frequently feel like a waste of time. When I was in the classroom, I was one of those groaning educators. I would sit through professional development that bore no relation to the content I taught […]
EDUCATION
yumanewsnow.com

City of Yuma launches new self-serve utility payment kisok outside City Hall

Yuma, Arizona - Starting Today, residents have a new and convenient way to pay their water bill in person. A new self-serve payment kiosk has been installed at City Hall. The kiosk increases payment options for residents while reducing customer wait time, especially for those who prefer to pay their utility bill in person using cash.
YUMA, AZ
Ohio Capital Journal

Dangerous care delays ahead if more insurers implement “white bagging” policies

Consider the following scenario: A cancer patient comes into a community oncology clinic for their regularly scheduled chemotherapy treatment. After concluding the pre-treatment evaluation, the oncologist determines that the patient’s dose should be adjusted. Perhaps they need a higher dose than what we previously administered — a fairly common occurrence in the world of cancer […] The post Dangerous care delays ahead if more insurers implement “white bagging” policies appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
HEALTH
yumanewsnow.com

Americans and the Holocaust on Display at the Main

Yuma, Arizona - Americans and the Holocaust will be on display at the Main Library, along with a series of related special events, from December 1, 2021 to January 14, 2022. There is no charge to see the exhibit or attend any events. Yuma County Main is one of 50...
YUMA, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy