New Delhi [India], December 15 (ANI/NewsVoir): Titled 'Nature, Nurture, Future', the report captures Environmental, SocialGovernance (ESG) sustainability highlights of FY 2020-21, such as:21% reduction in GHG emission intensity over FY 2011-12 baseline93% of mined out area rehabilitated for biodiversity management16.5 billion litres of water recycled for reuse in plant operationsDeep community welfare initiatives touching over 5 lakh people1.97 Million Metric Tonnes of aluminium producedApprox. USD 4.19 billion of economic value distributedVedanta Aluminium Business, India's largest producer of aluminium and its value-added products, unveiled its Sustainable Development Report (SDR) for FY 2020-21 on National Energy Conservation Day, in a campus connect program with the TERI School of Advanced Studies (TERI SAS). Students, alumni and faculty from TERI SAS participated in the programme.

