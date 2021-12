The Halo TV series, which has been kicking around since 2013 has been given a new trailer at The Game Awards 2021. The series will stream exclusively on Paramount+ in 2022. It’s a slick looking production, and Halo fans will spot plenty of things from the video games. Obviously they seem to be remixing a lot of the ideas from the video games and the wider universe that has been built around them, so there’s glimpses of Catherine Halsey, High Charity and more that weren’t introduced until later games.

