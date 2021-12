I thoroughly believe that the best Christmas traditions are those that combine delicious hometown flavors with family bonding time, and in my Abuela's Puerto Rican household, the epitome of such were her famous pasteles de guineo. These small meat pies — made with ingredients traditional to the Caribbean island such as green guineo (bananas) and a spice called annatto — are commonly made in bulk in the days before Christmas. At the end of the days-long cooking process, Puerto Rican pasteles are wrapped in banana leaves and secured with cooking twine in such a way that they resemble small, edible gifts. And as much as my cousins and I loved unraveling each individual "present" during and beyond December, the best part of our pasteles tradition was the actual act of coming together as a family to make them.

