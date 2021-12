The Ultium Cells's first battery gigafactory, under construction in Lordstown, Ohio, appears to be in the final stage of construction. In a new flyover video, recorded on November 23, and shared by Ray Noneya, we can see a basically complete building, but there are still plenty of things that have to be completed around. It's unknown how advanced the installation of manufacturing equipment inside is, ahead of production start in 2022.

ECONOMY ・ 3 DAYS AGO