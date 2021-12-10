HS Scores 12-9: Century boys fall, Preston girls blow out North Summit

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin pleaded guilty Wednesday to a federal count alleging he willfully deprived George Floyd of his rights during the May 25, 2020, arrest that led to the Black man’s death. He also pleaded guilty to an unrelated but...
NEW YORK (AP) — New York City Mayor-elect Eric Adams named Keechant Sewell, a Long Island police official, as the city’s next police commissioner, making her the first woman to lead the nation’s largest police force. Adams, himself a former New York police captain, introduced Sewell on...
(CNN) — On nearly any other day in Washington, Republican Congressman James Comer would likely be calling for oversight investigations into the Biden administration. But on Wednesday, Comer -- who represents Kentucky's 1st District and is the top Republican on the House Committee on Oversight and Reform -- accompanied President Joe Biden throughout his trip to Kentucky to survey damage in the wake of deadly tornadoes.
Washington — The National Archives on Wednesday released hundreds of previously classified documents related to the assassination of President John F. Kennedy, nearly 60 years after he was fatally shot in Dallas, Texas. In October, federal agencies asked President Biden to push back the release of certain documents that...
President Biden said Wednesday that he believed former Trump chief of staff Mark Meadows is “worthy” of being held in contempt by Congress. Speaking to reporters briefly before leaving for a trip to Kentucky, Biden said he hadn’t read all the texts that Meadows turned over to the Jan. 6 committee but added “it seemed to me he is worthy of being held in contempt.”
President Biden will nominate Caroline Kennedy and former figure skater Michelle Kwan to ambassadorships as part of a slate of diplomatic picks, the White House announced Wednesday. Biden announced his intent to nominate Kennedy, the daughter of former President John F. Kennedy, to serve as ambassador to Australia. Kwan is...
WASHINGTON (AP) — When Republican Rep. Lauren Boebert cracked a racist, Islamophobic joke about Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar, it wasn’t the first time she mocked the Muslim congresswoman. Boebert had derided Omar during a House floor debate last month, taunting the Somali-born, Muslim-American immigrant as a member of...
CLEVELAND (AP) — When Kevin Stefanski received word he’d tested positive again for COVID-19, Cleveland’s cool coach barely blinked. Nothing new for him or the Browns. On Wednesday, the team’s virus outbreak widened and worsened with Stefanski, quarterback Baker Mayfield and three others starters testing positive, jeopardizing their chances of participating in Saturday’s critical game against the Las Vegas Raiders.
Comments / 0