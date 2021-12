The market started cautiously and quietly ahead of the hotly anticipated US CPI data. The main mover was largely USD driven. A US CPI beat is expected and there have to be concerns here that a strong move higher could create a disorderly bond market move that would weigh on stocks. So, watch out for that later depending on how hot the reading is. This is a good reminder that Omicron fears are just one narrative in the markets at the moment. The prospect of a Fed moving too far, too fast is the other narrative which can hit risk assets. So, if we get a very strong beat look for more upside in the Dollar and gold selling. A big miss in the CPI print and the AUDUSD should fly as well as gold being a good beneficiary.

CURRENCIES ・ 5 DAYS AGO