Lakers vs. Thunder Preview: Can L.A. finally beat OKC?

By Yahoo! Sports
lakers365.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Lakers will face the Oklahoma City Thunder for the third time this season on Friday night,...

fadeawayworld.net

NBA Rumors: Lakers Could Trade Russell Westbrook For Ben Simmons But Need A Third Team To Complete The Deal

With the NBA's moratorium on players acquired during the offseason being lifted, teams are looking to move pieces around in their quest to put together the perfect squad. The Los Angeles Lakers made the most changes during the 2021 offseason, bringing in 11 new players. The idea was to bring in certified bucket-getters to increase their chances of winning the championship, but age has been a factor so far in their campaign. They are having a hard time on defense as younger players are blowing past them.
Return dates for Lakers’ Trevor Ariza, Kendrick Nunn, revealed

The Los Angeles Lakers expect Trevor Ariza and Kendrick Nunn to be major contributors to their pursuit of an 18th NBA championship. Ariza was Russell Westbrook’s first call after Russ was traded to Los Angeles and was pegged as an opening day starter. Nunn, who averaged 15.0 points per game over his first two seasons, was the Lakers’ only free-agent signing besides Talen Horton-Tucker to earn more than a minimum contract.
crossingbroad.com

Ben Simmons Rumor of the Day: Reported Knicks and Lakers Interest

With each passing day, we get closer to a Ben Simmons trade, God willing. Last week, Woj reported that trade talks were “gathering momentum” because shitty teams are imploding and deciding they can’t compete this year. The Blazers fired their GM and the Pacers are apparently ready to move on from some of their stars.
What If Every NBA Superstar Joined The Team He Couldn't Beat: Michael Jordan Would Join Pistons, LeBron James Would Join Warriors

Superteams are becoming more of the norm in recent years, as superstar players have figured out that teaming up with each other gives them the best chance to win NBA titles. Of course, talent wins chips and there have been some all-time great teams that have dominated the league in their eras. More specifically, superstars are no longer willing to grind out an entire career with one franchise because spreading the wealth by joining other stars gives them an easier path to titles. Of course, there are exceptions including Giannis Antetokounmpo with the Milwaukee Bucks last year, but the majority of stars want to team up in today’s game.
Los Angeles Lakers, New York Knicks Emerge As Potential Destinations For Philadelphia 76ers’ Ben Simmons: Report

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Two new teams are reportedly interested in trading for disgruntled Philadelphia 76ers All-Star guard Ben Simmons. On Monday, The Athletic reported that the New York Knicks and Los Angeles Lakers have emerged as potential destinations.  The Minnesota Timberwolves, Portland Trail Blazers, Sacramento Kings, and Indiana Pacers, and Cleveland Cavaliers were also mentioned in the report, but all of those teams have previously been named as possible landing spots for Simmons.  Sources: There’s renewed optimism around All-NBA star Kyrie Irving returning to the Brooklyn Nets this season. Details on Nets-Irving latest, Ben Simmons‘ market and more in Inside Pass at @TheAthletic:...
Lakers Highlights: LeBron James Leads Massive Third Quarter Run To Pull Away From Magic

LeBron James has been operating at an unbelievable level since returning from his brief stint in the health and safety protocols and he put the Los Angeles Lakers on his back in the second half to make sure they got their second straight victory on Sunday night. LeBron recorded his second triple-double in the last three games with 30 points, 11 rebounds, and 10 assists as the Lakers defeated the Orlando Magic 106-94.
Los Angeles Lakers cancel practice, will be short-handed with Talen Horton-Tucker, Dwight Howard,...

The Lakers canceled practice Tuesday after guard Talen Horton-Tucker returned a positive test for COVID-19 and entered into the league's health and safety protocols, the team announced. Later Tuesday night, Dwight Howard and Malik Monk also entered protocols and will miss the team's game Wednesday vs. the Dallas Mavericks, the Lakers announced after they landed in Texas. Monk flew with the team, but the Lakers will arrange safe transport for him back to California.
OKC Thunder sports minute

Odd how some things work. On the heels of suffering the worst loss in NBA history, the Oklahoma City Thunder came back and beat the Detroit Pistons 114-103, then followed that with a 111-109 win over the Toronto Raptors. And those games were on the road, too. The two consecutive...
