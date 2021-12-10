Report: Former Broncos Star Wide Receiver Demaryius Thomas Dies at 33

Former NFL wide receiver Demaryius Thomas has died according to multiple outlets.

The 33-year-old was a Super Bowl champion and a five time Pro Bowler.

Thomas was found in his home in Roswell, Georgia on Thursday night. He died from medical complications that stemmed from a vehicle crash that occurred in 2019 according to Benjamin Allbright of KOA in Denver.

The Broncos selected Thomas with the 22nd pick in the 2010 NFL Draft.

He played in the NFL for nine seasons and won a Super Bowl in 2015 alongside Peyton Manning, Von Miller and the Broncos. Thomas last played in the NFL in 2019 and announced his retirement in June.

