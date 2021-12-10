Fleury gets win No. 500, Blackhawks shut out Canadiens

Truly Hard Seltzer NHL PreGame to be held at Target Center in Minneapolis before Blues-Wild on Jan. 1. NEW YORK - The National Hockey League (NHL®) has announced the attractions and hockey interactives planned for the free Truly Hard Seltzer® NHL® PreGame, the official fan festival of the much-anticipated New Year's Day 2022 Discover NHL Winter Classic®, between the Minnesota Wild and St. Louis Blues at Target Field in Minneapolis, home of Major League Baseball's Minnesota Twins. The 2022 Discover NHL Winter Classic® will be the first NHL Winter Classic® scheduled to be played in primetime and will start at 7 p.m. ET/6 p.m. CT on Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022. The game will be televised on TNT, Sportsnet, and TVA Sports.
