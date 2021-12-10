ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Fleury gets win No. 500, Blackhawks shut out Canadiens

NHL
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMONTREAL -- Marc-Andre Fleury became the third goalie in NHL history to win 500 games when the Chicago Blackhawks defeated the Montreal Canadiens 2-0 at Bell Centre on Thursday. Fleury, who was born in Sorel, Quebec, about an hour north of Montreal, made 30 saves to join Hockey Hall...

www.nhl.com

Comments / 0

Related
Chicago Tribune

Chicago Blackhawks talk boosters — ‘We’ll do whatever it takes’ — after Monday’s game is postponed because of a COVID-19 outbreak on the Calgary Flames

The NHL postponed Monday night’s Chicago Blackhawks game at the United Center after six Calgary Flames players and a staff member entered the COVID-19 protocol. No makeup date has been announced. The Flames announced that Elias Lindholm, Andrew Mangiapane, Brad Richardson, Adam Ruzicka, Chris Tanev and Nikita Zadorov — a defenseman who played for the Hawks last season — and a member of their ...
NHL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
The Hockey Writers

5 Penguins Who Probably Won’t Be Back Next Season

The Pittsburgh Penguins are enjoying some success this season, even though they’ve dealt with a wide range of injuries, COVID-19 battles, and some players who are struggling to find their form. The team is expected to be buyers at the trade deadline, as the Stanley Cup is front of mind for the Penguins in 2021-22. Next season, however, could be a different story, as there’s expected to be several changes to the roster over the summer. Let’s take a look at five Penguins are who likely enjoying their final season in Pittsburgh.
NHL
NHL

Nedeljkovic helps Red Wings defeat Islanders, end three-game skid

DETROIT -- Alex Nedeljkovic made 33 saves for the Detroit Red Wings in a 2-1 win against the New York Islanders at Little Caesars Arena on Tuesday. "The guys were great in front of me, so this was a much easier game than it looks like from the shot totals," Nedeljkovic said. "They ended up taking a lot of shots from the outside instead of getting right in front of me."
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jujhar Khaira
Person
Kevin Weekes
KREX

Nichushkin scores 2 goals, Avalanche beat Rangers 4-2

DENVER (AP) — Valeri Nichushkin had two goals, Cale Makar and Mikko Rantanen also scored and the Colorado Avalanche beat the New York Rangers 4-2 on Tuesday night for their fifth straight win. Nathan MacKinnon had two assists and Darcy Kuemper stopped 26 shots in Colorado’s second victory over New York in less than a […]
NHL
NHL

Lindgren, Blues hand Stars fourth straight loss

DALLAS -- Charlie Lindgren made 33 saves to help the St. Louis Blues to a 4-1 win against the Dallas Stars at American Airlines Center on Tuesday. Lindgren has won each of his first four games this season (three starts) and has a 1.29 goals-against average and a .956 save percentage. Vladimir Tarasenko had a goal and two assists for the Blues (16-8-5), who extended their point streak to six games (4-0-2).
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nhl Network#Mtl#The Chicago Blackhawks#The Montreal Canadiens#The Pittsburgh Penguins#Nhl Draft
NHL

Parayko discusses Blues in Winter Classic on 'NHL @TheRink' podcast

Defenseman says it's 'special' to play in outdoor game against Wild on New Year's Day. The 2022 Discover NHL Winter Classic is more than two weeks away but Colton Parayko is already amped up for the game. The St. Louis Blues defenseman joined the "NHL @TheRink" podcast on Wednesday to...
NHL
NHL

Laine's return to CBJ team a welcome distraction amid a difficult time

Blue Jackets forward continues to mourn his late father while also rehabbing injury. In Patrik Laine's eyes, he wouldn't be one of the top snipers in the National Hockey League without the support and help of his father, Harri. That's one reason why the passing of Harri at age 54...
NHL
NHL

SKATE SHAVINGS - News and Notes From Caps' Morning Skate

I Got A Mind To Go To Chicago - It's been more than a couple of years, but the Capitals are back in the Windy City for a Wednesday night game with the Blackhawks. The contest is the middle match of a three-game road trip that concludes on Friday night in Winnipeg.
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Finland
NewsBreak
Ice Hockey
NHL Teams
Montreal Canadiens
NHL Teams
Chicago Blackhawks
NewsBreak
NHL
NHL Teams
Edmonton Oilers
NewsBreak
Hockey
NHL Teams
Pittsburgh Penguins
NewsBreak
Sports
NHL

Khudobin placed on waivers by Stars: report

Goalie helped Dallas reach Cup Final in 2020, in second season of three-year contract. Anton Khudobin was placed on waivers by the Dallas Stars on Monday, the Dallas Morning News reported. If the goalie is not claimed by another NHL team by Noon ET on Tuesday, he can be assigned...
NHL
NHL

RECAP: Blackhawks Outlast Capitals in Overtime, 5-4

A flurry of goals and a Fleury in net led the Blackhawks to their second victory over the high-flying Washington Capitals in the last 14 days on Wednesday night, 5-4 in overtime at the United Center. Chicago saw three goals in a 34-second span in the second period with goals...
NHL
NHL

NHL announces free fan festival before Winter Classic

Truly Hard Seltzer NHL PreGame to be held at Target Center in Minneapolis before Blues-Wild on Jan. 1. NEW YORK - The National Hockey League (NHL®) has announced the attractions and hockey interactives planned for the free Truly Hard Seltzer® NHL® PreGame, the official fan festival of the much-anticipated New Year's Day 2022 Discover NHL Winter Classic®, between the Minnesota Wild and St. Louis Blues at Target Field in Minneapolis, home of Major League Baseball's Minnesota Twins. The 2022 Discover NHL Winter Classic® will be the first NHL Winter Classic® scheduled to be played in primetime and will start at 7 p.m. ET/6 p.m. CT on Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022. The game will be televised on TNT, Sportsnet, and TVA Sports.
NHL

Comments / 0

Community Policy