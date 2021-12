When I made my first set of Adamant armor for me and my friend Brad back when we played RuneScape as high schoolers, the sense of acomplishment I felt was something I'm not sure I've replicated in a game since. It was such a struggle as someone who had very limited time to play (had to share a PC with my brother at the time) to grind enough to be able to make this armor, and finally doing it was an achievement that got me hooked on crafting in my early MMO days.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 1 DAY AGO