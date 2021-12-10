ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
COVID booster for teens gets OK

By Associated Press
Fort Wayne Journal Gazette
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleU.S. health authorities expanded the nation's booster campaign Thursday, opening extra doses of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine to several million 16- and 17-year-olds. The U.S. and many other nations already were urging adults to get booster shots to pump up immunity that can wane months after vaccination, calls that intensified with the...

IN THIS ARTICLE
