Former Texan Demaryius Thomas Dies At Age 33

Tragic news was revealed Thursday night when officials confirmed that legendary former Denver Broncos wide receiver Demaryius Thomas died at age 33.

He died in his home state of Georgia with Roswell city officials determining he passed from an undisclosed medical issue. Thomas, who also played for the Houston Texans, New York Jets and New England Patriots, announced he had officially retired from the NFL in June.

A former Broncos first-round draft pick from Georgia Tech, he won a Super Bowl with the team and was selected to five consecutive Pro Bowls.

He played in New England with Tom Brady, who wrote on social media, “We were all blessed with his humility and positive spirit, and we will all miss him. … a source of light as always.”

On October 30, 2018, the Broncos traded Thomas and a seventh round pick in the 2019 NFL Draft to the Texans for a fourth- and seventh-round pick in the 2019 NFL Draft.

Duane Brown 'Excited' Ahead Of Return To Houston

Seattle left tackle Duane Brown spent 10 years with Houston

11 hours ago

NFL Draft: Michigan DE Hutchinson 'Feels Right' in Houston

Michigan defensive end Aidan Hutchinson said Houston "felt right." Match made in heaven for the Texans?

11 hours ago

Mills Chills About Being Named Texans' QB

Houston’s Davis Mills on being named starter: ‘It’s pretty cool’

In his debut with the Texans, he had three receptions for 61 receiving yards in a 19–17 victory over the Broncos, his former team. In Week 12 against the Tennessee Titans, Thomas recorded four receptions for 38 receiving yards and two touchdowns in a 34–17 victory. During Week 16, Thomas was carted off the field in the second half of a 32–30 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles with an apparent Achilles injury.

It was revealed that he suffered a torn Achilles and was placed on injured reserve on December 24, 2018. Between Denver and Houston, in 2018 Thomas recorded 59 receptions for 677 yards and five touchdowns.

He was released by the Texans on February 12, 2019.

He ranks second in Denver franchise history with 9,055 receiving yards and 60 touchdowns and third with 665 receptions. He finished his career with 777 career receptions, 10,522 yards and 69 touchdowns, including his 10 playoff games.

While playing with Peyton Manning for four seasons, Thomas averaged 101 catches for 1,447 yards and 10 touchdowns as one of the league's most productive receivers in the span. He set a Super Bowl record with 13 receptions in a 43-8 loss to the Seattle Seahawks.

"Love forever, bro," former teammate Brandon Marshall wrote on social media.