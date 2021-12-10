ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Former Texan Demaryius Thomas Dies At Age 33

 5 days ago
Tragic news was revealed Thursday night when officials confirmed that legendary former Denver Broncos wide receiver Demaryius Thomas died at age 33.

He died in his home state of Georgia with Roswell city officials determining he passed from an undisclosed medical issue. Thomas, who also played for the Houston Texans, New York Jets and New England Patriots, announced he had officially retired from the NFL in June.

A former Broncos first-round draft pick from Georgia Tech, he won a Super Bowl with the team and was selected to five consecutive Pro Bowls.

He played in New England with Tom Brady, who wrote on social media, “We were all blessed with his humility and positive spirit, and we will all miss him. … a source of light as always.”

On October 30, 2018, the Broncos traded Thomas and a seventh round pick in the 2019 NFL Draft to the Texans for a fourth- and seventh-round pick in the 2019 NFL Draft.

In his debut with the Texans, he had three receptions for 61 receiving yards in a 19–17 victory over the Broncos, his former team. In Week 12 against the Tennessee Titans, Thomas recorded four receptions for 38 receiving yards and two touchdowns in a 34–17 victory. During Week 16, Thomas was carted off the field in the second half of a 32–30 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles with an apparent Achilles injury.

It was revealed that he suffered a torn Achilles and was placed on injured reserve on December 24, 2018. Between Denver and Houston, in 2018 Thomas recorded 59 receptions for 677 yards and five touchdowns.

He was released by the Texans on February 12, 2019.

He ranks second in Denver franchise history with 9,055 receiving yards and 60 touchdowns and third with 665 receptions. He finished his career with 777 career receptions, 10,522 yards and 69 touchdowns, including his 10 playoff games.

While playing with Peyton Manning for four seasons, Thomas averaged 101 catches for 1,447 yards and 10 touchdowns as one of the league's most productive receivers in the span. He set a Super Bowl record with 13 receptions in a 43-8 loss to the Seattle Seahawks.

"Love forever, bro," former teammate Brandon Marshall wrote on social media.

CBS 46

Beloved football star Demaryius Thomas suffered cardiac arrest before passing, Roswell police say

UPDATE (CBS46) —The Roswell Police Department has revealed beloved football star Demaryius Thomas went into cardiac arrest before he died Thursday evening. According to an incident report released by the department, officers responded to his Roswell home on Riverside Road around 7 p.m. After struggling to open the gate due to an unsuccessful code entry, police forced the gate open with their hands and rushed to Thomas who was unconscious and not breathing in the shower of his bedroom at the time of their arrival.
ROSWELL, GA
