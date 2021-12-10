ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Rastas navigate legalized marijuana culture shift

 5 days ago

As public opinion and policy continues to shift globally towards the recreational and...

Los Angeles Daily News

Congressional proposal to legalize marijuana would be a boost to California

California was one of the first states to legalize marijuana but thanks to high taxes and over-regulation the state has failed to realize many of the benefits of a successful cannabis market. There are still over 3,000 black market dispensaries operating in California, almost four times the number of legal ones, and black-market sales of marijuana are estimated to be three times higher than legal marijuana products. As a result, tax revenues from marijuana sales are only around one-third of California’s initial expectations.
CALIFORNIA STATE
WUHF

Fact Check Team: A look at the impacts of marijuana legalization

WASHINGTON (TND) — 36 U.S. states have already legalized medical marijuana, while another 19 states and the District of Columbia have legalized recreational use as well. Gallup last month released a poll that showed support for legal marijuana at a record high, with 68% of Americans supporting it. Many promises...
U.S. POLITICS
bitterrootstar.com

Hamilton prepared for legalized marijuana

The City of Hamilton has taken steps to prepare itself for an entirely new landscape in Montana, being the legalization of recreational marijuana. When the voters of the state passed I-190 and CI-118 in November of 2020, they set into motion the creation of a regulatory framework that will allow for the sale and consumption of marijuana by adults age 21 and over. Although medical marijuana had been legal in Montana prior to the passage of the new legislation in 2020, the new framework expands that right to recreational users as well.
HAMILTON, MT
marijuanamoment.net

Montana Lawmakers Reject Marijuana Rules, Weeks Ahead Of Legal Sales Launch

“We only get one opportunity at this, and we need to make sure that we get it right.”. The Economic Affairs Interim Committee unanimously voted on Thursday to stall the rulemaking process for implementing the state’s new recreational marijuana program, with lawmakers asserting that some of the Department of Revenue’s (DOR) interpretations of House Bill 701, a law passed this session regulating recreational marijuana, stray too far from its legislative intent.
MONTANA STATE
loudounnow.com

Loudoun County to Study Marijuana Legalization Impacts

Members of Loudoun’s Community Criminal Justice Board and Community Services Board will study the local impacts of the state government’s legalization of marijuana. The study comes early—so early, in fact, that some aspects of the new law aren’t yet in effect and could still change, and none were in effect before July 1 of this year. Currently, Virginians age 18 and older are permitted to possess, grow and consume marijuana in limited amounts. Other sections of the legislation will not go into effect unless the General Assembly votes to reenact them in during the 2022 session, including those around governing growing and selling marijuana, and could still change.
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA
Sandusky Register

Republicans introduce marijuana legalization bill

SANDUSKY — Two Republicans in the Ohio House have introduced a bill that would fully legalize marijuana possession and use in Ohio. House Bill 498, authored by state Rep. Jamie Callender, R-Concord, and state Rep. Ron Ferguson, R-Wintersville, seems to have a better chance of passage than an earlier and similar bill introduced by Democrats, as Republicans control the Ohio General Assembly.
SANDUSKY, OH
shorelinemedia.net

Senate rejects vaccine mandate for businesses

The Senate approved a resolution Wednesday overturning the Biden administration's requirement that businesses with 100 or more workers have their employees be vaccinated against the coronavirus or submit to weekly testing. (Dec. 9) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this story through AP...
U.S. POLITICS
bizjournals

What's in the marijuana legalization petition in Missouri?

A group hoping to rally voters around legalizing recreational marijuana in Missouri is ramping up efforts to get their initiative on next November's ballot. The group, Legal Missouri 2022, highlighted key parts of their petition during a press conference Thursday morning. Their main objective: legalizing the possession, purchase, consumption and cultivation of marijuana for adults over 21.
MISSOURI STATE
EatThis

Most People Catch COVID This Way, Experts Find

It's been almost two years since the world has completely changed thanks to COVID, and while we understand the virus more, people are still catching COVID and cases are spiking in certain areas. Eat This, Not That! Health talked to Dr. J. Wes Ulm, MD, Ph.D. a physician-researcher and part of the Heroes of the COVID Crisis series, and Robert G. Lahita MD, Ph.D. ("Dr. Bob"), Director of the Institute for Autoimmune and Rheumatic Disease at Saint Joseph Health and author of the upcoming book Immunity Strong, who explained the five most common ways people are contracting COVID and how we can help avoid getting it. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Best Life

Unvaccinated People Will Be Barred From Here, Starting Jan. 3

The country is on high alert as the Omicron variant begins its rapid spread throughout the U.S.—all while the Delta surge continues to run rampant. With COVID far from contained, health officials are doing everything in their power to try to prevent outbreaks. For some, that's meant a return to mask mandates, and for others, stricter laws concerning what activities require proof of vaccination. As cities prepare for a spike in COVID cases, some are introducing new restrictions on unvaccinated residents.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

