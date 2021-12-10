Caffey and Kubik power Nebraska Volleyball to Regional Final appearance

Three Nebraska volleyball players were selected to the 2021 American Volleyball Coaches Association All-America Team, the AVCA announced today. Lexi Rodriguez picked up first-team All-American honors, Kayla Caffey nabbed second-team recognition, and Madi Kubik earned third team status. Additionally, Nicklin Hames garnered All-America Honorable Mention. The Huskers' three AVCA All-America selections boosted NU's total to a nation-leading 98 certificates all-time. A nation-best total of 50 players have combined for the Huskers' 98 awards in school history. The Nebraska volleyball program has had multiple All-Americans seven years straight. Tenth seeded Nebraska takes on third seeded Pittsburgh in the NCAA Semifinal Thursday at 8:30 at Columbus, Ohio.
