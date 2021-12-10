ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Volleyball

Caffey and Kubik power Nebraska Volleyball to Regional Final appearance

By Grant Hansen
Daily Nebraskan
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThey say it’s hard to beat a team twice. Well, try winning three times in one year without dropping a set. That’s about as good as it can get in a conference like the Big Ten. No. 10 Nebraska ended the Cinderella bid from Illinois on Thursday...

