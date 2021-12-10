Caffey and Kubik power Nebraska Volleyball to Regional Final appearance

#3 Pitt (30-3) vs #10 Nebraska (25-7) Live stats: Accessible by going to the Huskers volleyball schedule and looking for the live stats icon next to tonight’s match info. #10 Nebraska volleyball enters the national semi finals as the lowest seed to make the final four in the last seven years. That should make them the underdog, but that isn’t really the case. Nebraska doesn’t feel like an underdog, and they sure don’t act like an underdog. They expected to beat Texas (although many outside their team didn’t), and they look forward to the match up with #4 Pitt and the possibility of the re-match with #1 Louisville or #4 Wisconsin with an expectation to win.

NEBRASKA STATE ・ 10 HOURS AGO