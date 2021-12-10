ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Avoid These Mistakes When Pitching to Venture Capitalists

Cover picture for the articleYou've got a great idea, and now you just need the money to make it happen. There are a number of different sources you can use to fund your business, and if you are like most entrepreneurs, you'll probably use some combination of those sources. Many startup founders dream of getting...

OKC VeloCity

Tech mistakes to avoid

If you want to succeed in entrepreneurship, you need to embrace technology and the many ways it can enable and improve your startup. However, using technology is more than purchasing the right equipment. There are many mistakes you could make that can ruin all your efforts and turn the blessing of tech into a curse. Here are 7 of those mistakes and how to avoid them:
SMALL BUSINESS
Forbes

Five Mistakes To Avoid When Building A Marketplace

CEO of MindSEO, a Digital Intelligence company. Director of the Portuguese Marketing Association. Google trainer and University Teacher. Developing a marketplace can be attractive to many entrepreneurs as it is a business model in which no product or traditional service is needed. It can be a great opportunity to take advantage of the online sphere and the growing need for companies to highlight their offerings in this space; however, there are a few precautions to take, and a structured plan is needed in order to make a marketplace profitable and sustainable.
ECONOMY
Seattle Times

The venture capitalist’s dilemma: writing personal checks

Consider this scenario: An investor at a venture capital firm pulls out their personal checkbook and makes a bet on a small but promising startup. Later, the VC firm they work for comes along and backs the same startup — increasing its value tenfold. Is it fair? Personal investing,...
SEATTLE, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Venture Capitalists#Startup
Rocky Mount Telegram

Five mistakes to avoid when naming beneficiaries

If you’ve ever spent time working through your estate plan, you know how important it is to select and update your beneficiaries. Failing to do so can result in costly mistakes — for you and your loved ones. Here are five common mistakes that can easily be avoided with a bit of proactive planning:
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
theedgemarkets.com

European start-ups using AI in healthcare the new rage for venture capitalists

KUALA LUMPUR (Dec 13): European start-ups using artificial intelligence (AI) in healthcare are becoming the new rage for venture capitalists. The Financial Times-backed Sifted, which reports news and analysis of European start-ups and their founders, investors and partners, last week said in November alone, biotech company Owkin and telehealth firm SWORD Health both became unicorns.
ENGINEERING
Forbes

Five Common Entrepreneurial Mistakes And How To Avoid Them

CEO & Founder @ Refocus, VP of Marketing @ Coding Invaders. EdTech enthusiast, investor, mentor and marketing expert. According to CBInsights, the main reason why startups fail is that they run out of cash and fail to raise new capital. They found that 38% of the 111 startups in their study failed because of financial unsustainability; this is illustrated by the startup Daqri, which spent $250 million in funding and was unable to raise new investments. This was also the reason for the failure of many other startups worldwide. Another significant reason for the fall of startups is the inability to cope with competition, which CBInsights identified as the reason behind 20% of closed startups.
ECONOMY
The Hollywood Reporter

Venture Capitalist and Metaverse Expert Matthew Ball Signs With UTA (Exclusive)

Matthew Ball has signed with UTA. The multi-hyphenate, who serves as managing partner of venture fund and corporate and advisory firm Epyllion Co., is credited as an entrepreneur, investor, strategist, theorist, writer and metaverse expert. Ball has written extensively on the metaverse and appeared on numerous shows after publishing his first essay on the topic in 2018. One of his 2020 essays was recently sold as an NFT for approximately $500,000. Ball, who is a recurring contributor to The Economist, authored the nine-part series The Metaverse Primer and has his first book, The Metaverse: And How It Will Revolutionize Everything, on deck for publication in the spring. Ball’s entertainment ties include serving as head of global strategy at Amazon Studios for two years and as director of strategy and business development for Peter Chernin’s Otter Media. His resume also includes a venture partner title at Makers Fund, serving as an advisor to private equity giant KKR and startups like Genvid Technologies, and as a co-founder of Ball Metaverse Research Partners.
BUSINESS
KTEN.com

How to Avoid Disastrous Retirement Mistakes

Originally Posted On: https://goldira.company/how-to-avoid-disastrous-retirement-mistakes. When you envision your retirement years, you probably picture yourself enjoying time with your family without the backbreaking daily commute to your workplace. However, you may find yourself having to work hard just to avoid foreclosure when you are past 60 years. Cindy, a former Verizon employee, earning over $80,000 each year, found herself in this position.
ECONOMY
Middletown Press

This Is the No. 1 Mistake You Can Make When Pitching Investors

This week's episode of Elevator Pitch features pitches from minority founders in the finance, beauty, cannabis and beverage industries. Some of the founders have years of experience with starting ventures and raising funds, while others are pitching in front of cameras for the first time. Regardless of their previous experience, every person in our elevator has to stare down the ticking clock and battle their nerves to deliver a succinct and compelling 60-second pitch.
MARKETS
startupsac.com

Video: Avoiding Common Startup Legal Mistakes

Entrepreneurs! Avoid the most common legal mistakes startups make early on and you’ll be better positioned in the future for investment or exit. As a new business venture, the decisions you make when forming and organizing your company and operating on a limited budget can have consequences that are difficult or expensive to remedy when you have an investment deal on the line.
ECONOMY
leedaily.com

Legendary Venture Capitalist John Doerr Brings Clarity to Climate Change Solutions

Detecting and having discussions about climate change resolutions represents a huge communication gap. We seek scientists to analyze the issue and communicators to describe how to resolve it. That’s where John Doerr who is Kleiner Perkins’ venture capitalist steps in. Doerr’s book on fixing climate change, Speed & Scale, just...
ENVIRONMENT
MarketWatch

Bitcoin company Nydig draws $7 billion valuation in funding round

New York Digital Investment Group LLC (Nydig] said Tuesday that WestCap Management led a $1 billion growth equity investment in the bitcoin specialist at a total valuation of more than $7 billion for the company. Prior lead investors Bessemer Venture Partners and FinTech Collective also made additional investments, along with strategic partners and existing investors Affirm, FIS, Fiserv , MassMutual, Morgan Stanley , and New York Life. "Our roster of partnerships and strategic investors lays the foundation for Nydig to become the leading provider of bitcoin solutions for businesses in any industry, and this new equity capital will further accelerate progress towards making this exciting network accessible -- and useful -- to all," said Nydig co-founder and CEO Robert Gutmann.
MARKETS
myrtlebeachsc.com

Common Home Buying Mistakes To Avoid

Buying a new house is an incredibly exciting prospect, but there are risks involved. If you’ve found a property you love, it’s essential to be wary of potential pitfalls. Here are some common mistakes to avoid. Buying after the first viewing. Viewing a house can give you an...
HOME & GARDEN
Motley Fool

Missed Out on Bitcoin? 2 Top Cryptocurrencies to Buy Now and Hold

Bitcoin’s value has soared 4,900,000% over the past decade. Decentralized financial (DeFi) services are becoming increasingly popular with investors. Solana and Avalanche are the fourth- and fifth-largest DeFi ecosystems, respectively. Bitcoin made its debut in 2009, and first achieved a value of $1.00 in 2011. Since then, its price...
MARKETS
Steamboat Pilot & Today

Billionaire venture capitalist buys Strawberry Park Ranch

One of the last available addresses for a large, undeveloped property in the Strawberry Park area north of Steamboat Springs has been acquired by a holding company owned by billionaire venture capitalist Mark Stevens. Strawberry Park Ranch was put on the market in 2020 with a listing price of $18.5...
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, CO
vcpost.com

What You Can Learn from Adam Carringer’s Success

Success can be difficult to achieve; you will jump through many hoops to achieve your dreams. While there's no guaranteed blueprint for success, learning from those who have walked the path before you will give you an idea of what to expect. It also helps you to avoid some common pitfalls.
MARKETS

