Danbury’s Charter Oak Brewing Company celebrated its ten-year anniversary with an Oktoberfest party in its Biergarten on Oct. 16. Almost 1,000 guests from Connecticut and New York turned out to fête the brewery during the OAKtoBEERfest event, enjoying freshly grilled German Brats paired with more than ten Charter Oak Brewing Co. beers on tap, along with cask selections brewed especially for the event. More fun was had with raffle prizes and live music by Tony & The West Siders and Touro Sentado. Founded in 2011 by P. Scott Vallely and Michelle Vallely, the Danbury-based brewery and taproom offers a variety of small batch beer, hand crafted from 100% natural ingredients, including pale ales, lagers, IPAs, brown ales and sours through its 10 rotating draft lines.

DANBURY, CT ・ 14 DAYS AGO