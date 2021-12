WASHINGTON — Consumers seeking government-subsidized health insurance for next year have through Wednesday to sign up if they want their new plan to start Jan. 1. Independent experts say HealthCare.gov's sign-up season doesn't seem to be drawing as many new customers this year — 8% to 9% fewer than last year — but it's too early to draw final conclusions because deadlines drive much of the enrollment.

