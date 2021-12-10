ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gold poised for fourth weekly fall as investors hone in on U.S. inflation

CNBC
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSpot gold rose 0.1% to $1,776.23 per ounce by 0057 GMT. U.S. gold futures gained 0.1% to $1,778.60. Gold prices edged higher on Friday but were headed for a fourth straight weekly fall as investors kept to the sidelines ahead of key U.S. inflation data that could influence the Federal Reserve's...

www.cnbc.com

Seeking Alpha

A Major Turning Point In The Stock Market Is Taking Place

The massive amounts of stimulus and money printing that has taken place over the last 4+ years by global central banks may be acting as an anchor for growth and starting to weigh down global markets. Global financial markets were already hobbled by the original COVID-19 virus – struggling to...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

U.S. oil prices turn higher after Fed policy update

Oil futures finished higher on Wednesday after the U.S. Federal Reserve announced plans to speed up its reduction of monthly bond purchases and signaled three interest-rate hikes next year, instead of one. Oil was initially trading lower as concerns that the omicron variant of the coronavirus will slow energy demand outweighed support from data showing a bigger-than-expected weekly decline in U.S. crude supplies. The Fed statement suggested that the central bank is "going to be more hawkish than the market originally anticipated," said Phil Flynn, senior market analyst at The Price Futures Group. U.S. benchmark stock indexes "firmed up" following the news, as did oil prices, said Tariq Zahir, managing member at Tyche Capital Advisors. January West Texas Intermediate crude rose 14 cents, or 0.2%, to settle at $70.87 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange after spending part of the session trading below the $70 mark.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
AFP

US Fed will move quicker to face down inflation

The Federal Reserve on Wednesday announced a more aggressive stance to quell the wave of price increases that has affected cars, housing, food and other goods in the United States and become a political liability for President Joe Biden. The central bank's policy-setting Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) announced it will accelerate the phase out of its stimulus measures to end them in March, which would then allow it to as soon as May deploy its most powerful weapon against inflation by raising lending rates. While acknowledging the risk that the price increases could continue, Fed Chair Jerome Powell nonetheless maintained a steadfastly upbeat picture of the US economy, which he said was poised to continue its strong recovery and ready to be weaned off the central bank's easy money policies. "Economic activity is on track to expand at a robust pace this year, reflecting progress on vaccinations and the reopening of the economy. Aggregate demand remains very strong," Powell told reporters following the two-day FOMC meeting.
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

Dow industrials pop up and stock market tries to clamber higher, even as Fed projections point to 3 rate hikes in 2022

U.S. stock benchmarks on Wednesday afternoon were pivoting modestly higher as the Federal Reserve held interest rates steady, as expected, but quickened the pace of wind-down of its bond-buying program, opening the door to interest-rate increases in the first half of 2022. Projections from the Fed point to three rate increases next year, with the current fed-funds rate at a range between 0% and 0.25%. Fed Chairman Jerome Powell will host a news conference at 2:30 p.m. ET to discuss the central bank's updated policy. The move to end the stimulus program sooner than officials planned at their meeting last...
STOCKS
Reuters

Euro zone bond yields steady ahead of Fed meeting

Dec 15 (Reuters) - Euro zone government bonds flattened on Wednesday as investors awaited to see if the U.S. Federal Reserve would reinforce market bets for a rate hike next year. Analysts expect the Federal Reserve to announce that it is speeding up the end of its pandemic-era bond purchases...
BUSINESS
Street.Com

Is Another Market Bubble About to Burst? These Analysts Think So

The market is headed for an impending bubble burst, with “poor monetary and fiscal decisions since COVID-19” pushing it into shaky territory, a team lead by Barry Bannister, managing director and market strategist for Stifel Equity Research, said Monday. As reported by MarketWatch, Bannister's team predicts that the...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Stocks open little changed as traders await Fed decision

U.S. stocks were little changed after the opening bell Wednesday, with investors awaiting a decision by the Federal Reserve that's expected to see policy makers agree to speed up the wind-down of the central bank's monthly asset purchases. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 25 points or 0.1%, to 35,519, while the S&P 500 was down less than 0.1% at 4,633. The Nasdaq Composite was off 0.3% at 15,195. The Fed, which concludes a two-day meeting, will release a policy statement at 2 p.m. Eastern, followed by Chairman Jerome Powell's news conference at 2: 30 p.m.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Dow surges 380 points and S&P 500 logs 2nd-highest close of 2021 as Fed signals aggressive tapering and projects 3 rate hikes in 2022

U.S. equity benchmarks closed sharply higher Wednesday, and the S&P 500 missed a record closing high, after the Federal Reserve announced a speedier reduction of its monthly asset purchases in the face of persistently elevated inflation. Fed policy makers also now think official interest rates could rise three times in the coming year, rather than the sole hike penciled in earlier. The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed up over 380 points, or 1.1%, to reach 35,926, the S&P 500 index advanced 1.6% to 4,709, briefly rising above its Nov. 10 record close at 4,712. The Nasdaq Composite Index...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Fed moves to end bond buying by March, eyes three rate hikes in 2022

WASHINGTON (MarketWatch) - The Federal Reserve on Wednesday voted to speed up a reduction in bond purchases to $30 billion a month so that the program could end in March instead of the original plan of June. The Fed also penciled in three increases in short-term interest rates in 2022, up from the one move projected in September. In new forecasts, the central bank raised its estimate for inflation next year to 2.6% from 2.2%, using its preferred PCE price gauge. U.S. economic growth was also projected to slow to 4% in 2022 from an estimated 5.5% this year. In its policy statement, the Fed dropped the word "transitory" to describe inflation and it left a key short-term interest rate unchanged near zero. The fed funds rate is expected to end around 0.9% in 2022.
BUSINESS

