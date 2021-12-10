ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Pro Bowler, Super Bowl champ Demaryius Thomas dies at 33

ABC News
ABC News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=382OTP_0dJ5n32K00

Demaryius Thomas overcame a troubled childhood. He managed to shine as a receiver in Georgia Tech's run-oriented offense. By the time his NFL career was over, he had earned five straight Pro Bowl honors and a Super Bowl ring with the Denver Broncos.

The football world mourned Friday for Thomas, who died in his suburban Atlanta home at the age of 33 — less than six months after officially announcing his retirement from the NFL.

Tim Tebow, who delivered perhaps the most famous pass of Thomas’ career, wrote on Twitter that he “woke up and saw the really devastating news about my teammate and friend.”

“So many are going to remember him for his athletic ability,” Tebow said, "but I’ll be remembering him for his kindness, his smile that would light up a room, and the love he had for those in his life.”

Thomas was found dead in his home Thursday night, said Officer Tim Lupo, public information officer for the police department in Roswell, Georgia.

“Preliminary information is that his death stems from a medical issue, and our investigators currently have no reason to believe otherwise,” Lupo said early Friday.

LaTonya Bonseigneur, a first cousin who grew up with Thomas, told The Associated Press the family believes he died from a seizure.

“He had been suffering from seizures for over a year, and we believe he had a seizure when he was showering," Bonseigneur said in a telephone interview. “He was alone and a friend couldn’t get hold of him, so he called his driver, who has a key because of these seizures, and he went into his home and found him in the shower.”

Thomas last played in the NFL in 2019, appearing in 11 games with 10 starts for the New York Jets. He announced his retirement this past June in a video posted to the Broncos' Twitter account.

"I’m just happy to say I’m done and it did me well,” Thomas said.

The Broncos said they were "devastated and completely heartbroken” at the death of one of their greatest players, who helped lead them to a pair of Super Bowls and a championship during the 2015 season.

His contributions to the Denver community went beyond the playing field, the team said, noting his work with the Broncos Boys and Girls Club, hospital visits, and his annual football camp.

“We were very much looking forward to celebrating Demaryius for years to come as one of the greatest players in franchise history,” the team said in a statement. “Demaryius’ humility, warmth, kindness and infectious smile will always be remembered by those who knew him and loved him."

A native of the tiny town of Montrose in southeast Georgia, Thomas thrived even after his mother and grandmother were sent to prison for selling drugs.

Officers burst into the family home when Thomas was 11, allowing his mother to walk her son and his two younger sisters to the school bus before taking her away.

While he put up huge numbers after the Broncos signed quarterback Peyton Manning in 2012, Thomas made his best-known catch the previous season, his second year in the league.

On the first play of overtime in an AFC wild-card playoff game, he broke free over the middle and hauled in an 80-yard touchdown from Tebow to beat the Pittsburgh Steelers.

“Every time I see it, every time I watch it, I still get the chills because it was just crazy,” Thomas said on his retirement video.

Near the end of his career, Thomas got a chance to work briefly with Tom Brady after signing with the New England Patriots. Thomas was cut before they played a regular-season game together.

Brady posted a photo on Twitter of the two together at the Hall of Fame induction ceremony in August.

“I'm so sad to wake up this morning to hear about the passing of my friend Demariyus Thomas,” Brady wrote. “We were all blessed with his humility and positive spirit, and we will all miss him.”

Nicknamed “Bay Bay” as a child after the animated movie “Bébé’s Kids,” Thomas managed to make his mark collegiately as a receiver at Georgia Tech — even after the school hired Paul Johnson to replace Chan Gailey as coach in 2008.

Johnson installed a run-oriented option scheme, greatly reducing the number of pass plays. But Thomas was often left in single coverage and managed to show off the skills that would lead the Broncos to take him with the No. 22 overall pick in the 2010 draft.

“He was such a talent with a great heart for helping others,” Johnson said. “He had the ability to make everyone around him feel special.”

Current Georgia Tech coach Geoff Collins was on Gailey's staff during Thomas' first year at the school in 2006. The former player visited Collins' team in August during its preseason camp.

“I will always remember what a thrill it was for our players when he was able to stop by and spend some time with us,” Collins said. "Bay Bay was truly one of my favorite people. I will miss him terribly.”

Thomas finished his career at Georgia Tech with 120 receptions for 2,339 yards and 14 touchdowns in three seasons.

Teaming up with Manning, Thomas put up much gaudier numbers for the Broncos beginning with a dazzling 2012 season — 94 catches for 1,434 yards and 10 touchdowns — that led to the first of those five straight Pro Bowl selections.

He twice had more than 100 catches in a season, highlighted by career bests of 111 catches and 1,619 yards in 2014 — both of which remain team records. Thomas had five consecutive seasons with more than 1,000 yards receiving.

In Manning's final year, the Broncos defeated Carolina 24-10 in the Super Bowl to cap the 2015 season. Thomas had only one catch for 8 yards as Denver relied mainly on its defense and running game to secure its first title in 17 years.

The Broncos also made the Super Bowl during the 2013 season, piling up the greatest offensive numbers in NFL history.

But they went down with a whimper in the title game, routed by the Seattle Seahawks 43-8 even though Thomas set a then-Super Bowl record with 13 receptions, totaling 118 yards.

“If we all played like he did, we’d have won," Denver general manager John Elway moaned.

During the four seasons Manning and Thomas were together, the Broncos went 55-17.

When Denver capped that amazing run with another Super Bowl appearance, Thomas' mother, Katina Smith, got a chance to watch him in person rather than on a prison television.

Katina Smith was sentenced to 20 years in prison after refusing a lesser term in exchange for testifying against her mother, Minnie Pearl Thomas, who wound up receiving a life sentence.

“I think that drives me more to know that they’re there and they’re watching me,” Thomas said before his first Super Bowl. “I try to go out there and play my best because they’re going to talk about it to the people in the jailhouse.”

Both women were freed by President Barack Obama under an initiative to reduce the number of non-violent drug offenders doing time.

Smith was released in time to watch from the stands as her son won a Super Bowl championship.

After Manning retired, Thomas' production began to decline as the Broncos struggled to settle on a quarterback.

Then, during the 2018 season, he was traded to the Houston Texans. He managed only 23 catches in seven games with his new team and was released after that brief tenure.

Thomas signed with the Patriots, but was cut before their opener. He finished with the Jets.

In 143 career games, Thomas had 724 catches for 9,763 yards and 63 touchdowns.

Thomas was not married and had no children, according to Bonseigneur. After his mother went to prison, he lived with an aunt and uncle, Shirley and James Brown.

James Brown was a Baptist minister who helped instill Thomas' humble demeanor. He never demanded more passes from the quarterback, never jawed with defenders.

“It made me a stronger man and a better man just being in that atmosphere, working harder, knowing that nothing’s going to be easy,” Thomas once said.

Brown died on Nov. 15 of a heart attack at age 69. Thomas attended his funeral.

“Demaryius was a great guy," Bonseigneur said. “He came from humble beginnings. He knew God. He was raised in the church and by a close-knit family.

"Even though he rose to stardom, to us he was just a kid from Montrose. We never fathomed he would go on to do all these amazing things. He was just a kid who loved playing football .”

———

Follow Paul Newberry on Twitter at https://twitter.com/pnewberry1963 and find his work at https://apnews.com/search/paulnewberry

———

AP Sports Writers Arnie Stapleton and Pat Graham in Denver contributed to this report.

———

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://apnews.com/hub/pro-32 and https://twitter.com/AP—NFL

Comments / 0

Related
CBS 46

Beloved football star Demaryius Thomas suffered cardiac arrest before passing, Roswell police say

UPDATE (CBS46) —The Roswell Police Department has revealed beloved football star Demaryius Thomas went into cardiac arrest before he died Thursday evening. According to an incident report released by the department, officers responded to his Roswell home on Riverside Road around 7 p.m. After struggling to open the gate due to an unsuccessful code entry, police forced the gate open with their hands and rushed to Thomas who was unconscious and not breathing in the shower of his bedroom at the time of their arrival.
ROSWELL, GA
FanSided

Denver Broncos: Dan Quinn and Russell Wilson marriage in Denver?

With recent reports that Russell Wilson would be interested in waiving his no-trade clause to come to the Denver Broncos, hiring Dan Quinn as the team’s next head coach becomes a viable option. On Wednesday, it was revealed that Russell Wilson could be open to waiving his no-trade clause...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tim Tebow
Person
Tom Brady
Person
James Brown
Person
Peyton Manning
CBS Sports

Buccaneers' Tom Brady might break the one NFL record Peyton Manning once said was unbreakable

Over the course of his 22-year career, Tom Brady has broken a lot of NFL records, including the all-time pass completions mark he set on Sunday against the Bills, but there is one record that he's still chasing and if he ends up breaking it, it will definitely be notable and that's because it's a record that Hall of Famer Peyton Manning considered unbreakable when he retired from football following the 2015 season.
NFL
The Spun

3 Teams Named Possible Trade Destinations For Aaron Rodgers

Aaron Rodgers trade speculation isn’t going away. The Green Bay Packers star quarterback wanted out this offseason, but the franchise was able to convince him to return for one more year. While it’s still possible that Rodgers will give it another go in Green Bay in 2022, a trade...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jets#Texans#American Football#Pro Bowler#Twitter#The Associated Press#Broncos
CBS Denver

‘Best Receiver We Ever Had’: Fans Mourn Loss Of Demaryius Thomas Before Sunday’s Broncos Game

DENVER (CBS4) – Ask Stan Solano who his favorite Denver Broncos player of the last 10 years is, and he won’t hesitate to tell you it is Demaryius Thomas. Solano, like thousands of others, went to Sunday’s game early to mourn and remember the Bronco great who died at the age of just 33. “He’s probably the best receiver we ever had,” he said. (credit: CBS) He joined others at a memorial set up by the team. “I feel really sad for him,” said Solano as he choked back tears. (credit: CBS) Kaysen Nightpipe is just 12 years old, but he is still feeling a sense...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Denver Broncos
NewsBreak
Super Bowl
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Georgia Tech
NFL Teams
Houston Texans
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Boston

Broncos Start Game With 10 Players To Honor Demaryius Thomas

BOSTON (CBS) — Demaryius Thomas’ death this week shocked and saddened the entire NFL community, but particularly the city of Denver and the Broncos organization. While Thomas spent brief stints with the Texans, Patriots and Jets, he’ll forever be remembered as a Super Bowl champion with the Denver Broncos. And on Sunday, as part of the team’s pregame tribute to Thomas, the offense took the field with just 10 players lined up for the snap. The players waited for the 40-second play clock to expire, with the team taking a delay of game penalty while leaving a spot on the field for the late Thomas. 🙏 8️⃣8️⃣ 🙏#LLDT 🕊 pic.twitter.com/Y2U4MgUpQ1 — Denver Broncos (@Broncos) December 12, 2021 The Denver Broncos take the field with 10 players to honor the late Demaryius Thomas. (Photo by Justin Edmonds/Getty Images) The Lions declined the penalty. Thomas died Thursday at the age of 33, due to what his family believes to have been a seizure. Thomas played eight and a half seasons with the Broncos, winning a Super Bowl in 2015 while earning four Pro Bowl selections and two Second Team All-Pro selections.
NFL
CBS Denver

Von Miller Wears 88 Sticker On His Helmet To Honor Demaryius Thomas

(CBS4) – In the wake of the death of Denver Broncos legend Demaryius Thomas, people are continuing to pay tribute to a player who was respected on and off the field. Von Miller will be wearing a DT decal on his helmet tonight during Monday Night Football. #BroncosCountry @CBSDenver pic.twitter.com/p20dajlNS6 — Michael Spencer (@MichaelCBS4) December 13, 2021 Broncos Super Bowl champion and current Los Angeles Ram Von Miller paid tribute to Thomas Monday night when he suited up for the Rams. Miller put a No 88 sticker on his helmet in honor of his former teammate. Von Miller of the Los Angeles Rams has...
NFL
iheart.com

Wife Of Former NFL Quarterback Arrested For Grand Theft

The wife of former UCLA standout and NFL quarterback Cade McNown was arrested in connection to accusations that she stole "hundreds of thousands of dollars in designer goods" from her boss, philanthropist Sydney Holland, according to TMZ. Local law enforcement confirmed Christina McNown was charged with four counts of felony...
NFL
ABC News

ABC News

474K+
Followers
121K+
Post
243M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy