Maplewood, MN

St. Paul Police Seek Help Finding Woman Who Randomly Shot At Vehicles

By WCCO-TV Staff
CBS Minnesota
 5 days ago

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Authorities in the Twin Cities are searching for a woman who randomly shot at people while driving in the east metro.

The St. Paul Police Department says the shootings happened over the last several months and were not the result of road rage.

The first shooting happened on July 1 in Maplewood. The suspect was driving near Beam Avenue and Highway 61 when she fired at another vehicle. The bullet went through the window and narrowly missed a child before hitting the driver in the head.

(credit: St. Paul Police)

The second shooting happened on was Oct. 19 in St. Paul, near the intersection of John Ireland Boulevard and Marshall Avenue. The suspect pulled up to the victim’s car and began shooting. The bullets hit the windshield but missed the driver and her two children inside.

Investigators released a photo of the suspect on social media, as well as a picture of the white BMW X3 SUV she drives. Anyone with information on the suspect is asked to call investigators at 651-266-5650.

William F Hudalla
5d ago

Probably a fat welfare momma living off our taxpayers money. She’s black, who would of guessed!! I can’t believe they the police haven’t arrested her. She seems to be targeting white ppl . This person has a lot of hate in her fat ass body.

CBS Minnesota

