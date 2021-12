One of the differences between Law & Order: Organized Crime and SVU is the fact Tamara Taylor has been able to play a villain for an entire season. While SVU is a one-off style model, Organized Crime is a whole season arc. At least, in 8 episode story arcs. So, that means that Tamara Taylor has been able to reprise her role as Angela Wheatley. The character is complicated. She is a bad guy but also a victim. She has depth, and there is a real reason to feel sorry for her.

TV SERIES ・ 6 DAYS AGO