To younger generations, “there is no planet B” is a phrase as common as saying good morning to a neighbor, and the fear of a dying planet is as familiar as pre-exam nerves. We live in a time where students will go straight from class to protests, carrying signs with their backpacks as they beg for those in power to care about their futures. With each new generation entering a world edging toward the brink of climate catastrophe, a general consensus among young people is asking “Why hasn’t more been done already? And why are we the ones on the front lines, begging for change?”

ENVIRONMENT ・ 8 DAYS AGO