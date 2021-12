“All of the things that happen in the movie happened in real life,” Aaron Sorkin said at the premiere of Being the Ricardos in New York on Thursday. “With this movie, I was interested in showing that Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz were nothing like the characters they were playing. The biggest thing is when you ask people to think of Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz, what they will picture in their head is Lucy and Ricky Ricardo. They have a very hard time separating those people. I want people to see the contrast.”

MOVIES ・ 13 DAYS AGO