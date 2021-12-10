ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Red flag laws

By Email link
Spencer Daily Reporter
 5 days ago

I'll be the first to admit that I don't know much about “red flag laws,” but in this day and age, with active shooters afoot daily, an ounce of prevention is still worth a pound of cure. I am referring to...

www.spencerdailyreporter.com

Comments / 0

Related
wvtf.org

Republicans could work to roll back Virginia's red flag law

Now that Republicans are about to come into power in Richmond, many of the new laws passed by Democrats may be reconsidered. There's at least one gun violence prevention measure that some are hoping to overturn. Since Virginia's new red flag law was signed by the governor last year, law...
VIRGINIA STATE
Virginia Connection Newspapers

Red Flags, Confiscated Guns in Alexandria

Since Virginia's new red-flag law was signed by the Gov. Ralph Northam last year, according to data from the Virginia State Police, law enforcement officials across Virginia have issued 170 emergency substantial risk orders to temporarily confiscate firearms from people courts have determined could be dangerous. That includes 32 in Fairfax County, six in Arlington and five in Alexandria. Police officers and sheriffs deputies have also used the law in so-called "Second Amendment sanctuaries," including 13 risk orders in Virginia Beach and seven in Hanover County.
VIRGINIA STATE
KSNB Local4

South Heartland District Health Department raising a red flag

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - The South Heartland District Health Department is raising a red flag after four months of prolonged high levels of community transmission of COVID. The SHDHS also reported that they have six new deaths in the four counties they serve, which include Adams, Clay, Nuckolls, and Webster Counties.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
State
Iowa State
State
Michigan State
State
Indiana State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Suicide#Firearms#Assault Weapon#Erpo
TheDailyBeast

The Disgusting Reality Behind Ron DeSantis’ New ‘Army’

As governor of Florida, Ron DeSantis is understandably big on gators. He had a gator logo along with the words “Don’t Tread on Florida” stenciled onto a sign he unveiled in October when calling for a special session of the legislature to counter federal COVID-19 vaccine mandates. And his office...
MILITARY
TiffinOhio.net

No permit, no problem: More states allow residents to carry a hidden gun

Six more states no longer require residents to hold a permit to carry a concealed firearm. Arkansas, Iowa, Montana, Tennessee, Texas and Utah this year enacted what gun rights advocates often refer to as “constitutional carry” measures. A legislative priority for groups such as the National Rifle Association, 21 states now have such measures in place. Many of these states still have restrictions on possessing firearms in certain government buildings.
POLITICS
EatThis

New Rules All Americans Must Follow Due to COVID

As the COVID-19 pandemic enters its third winter, cases in the U.S. are on the rise and officials are wary about the potential implications of the newly discovered Omicron variant. Last week, President Biden announced new rules and initiatives to limit the spread of the disease this winter, around the same time some local governments adjusted their own ordinances. These are the recently enacted rules that Americans must follow because of COVID. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Eyewitness News

Deadly double shooting in Hartford ruled a murder-suicide

The victims were identified as Alicia Underwood, 20, and Deandre Faison, 19, both of Hartford. Part of Fenwick Street remained closed Tuesday morning due to the ongoing investigation. Investigators initially ruled it as a homicide investigation. A woman and a man were found dead inside the residence by a third...
HARTFORD, CT
wkar.org

Democrats to push for gun magazine capacity limits

Democrats in the Legislature have renewed their call Thursday for new gun control measures. That’s following the Oxford Community High School shootings where four students were killed and seven people were injured. A bill introduced Thursday would limit gun magazines to no more than 10 rounds. Authorities say alleged...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Man claiming to be ‘sovereign citizen’ attacks judge in courtroom melee

A man claiming to be a "sovereign citizen" attacked a bailiff, a judge and a prosecutor when he was brought to a court to face fraud charges. The attack occurred in Harris County, Texas on Tuesday morning, according to prosecutors. Joseph Catarineau, a 58-year-old claiming to be a sovereign citizen, is facing charges alleging that he had made false statements on his financial records. He appeared in court when his attorney requested to withdraw from his case. Judge Danny Lacayo asked Mr Catarineau about being represented by a court-appointed attorney, which reportedly resulted in him becoming angry and belligerent. According...
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy