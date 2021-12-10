ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

USD/CAD hovers around 1.2700 as oil, yields rebound ahead of US inflation

By Anil Panchal
FXStreet.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUSD/CAD struggles to extend the previous day’s recovery moves, picks up bids of late. Mixed sentiment challenges traders, Omicron, Fed-linked chatters and China are in focus. US CPI will be crucial ahead of next week’s FOMC. BOC expected to keep inflation forecasts intact despite policymakers' fear of...

www.fxstreet.com

Comments / 0

Related
AFP

US Fed will move quicker to face down inflation

The Federal Reserve on Wednesday announced a more aggressive stance to quell the wave of price increases that has affected cars, housing, food and other goods in the United States and become a political liability for President Joe Biden. The central bank's policy-setting Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) announced it will accelerate the phase out of its stimulus measures to end them in March, which would then allow it to as soon as May deploy its most powerful weapon against inflation by raising lending rates. While acknowledging the risk that the price increases could continue, Fed Chair Jerome Powell nonetheless maintained a steadfastly upbeat picture of the US economy, which he said was poised to continue its strong recovery and ready to be weaned off the central bank's easy money policies. "Economic activity is on track to expand at a robust pace this year, reflecting progress on vaccinations and the reopening of the economy. Aggregate demand remains very strong," Powell told reporters following the two-day FOMC meeting.
BUSINESS
DailyFx

Gold Prices (XAU/USD) Stutter ahead of FOMC – All Eyes on the Fed

XAU/USD shrugs off UK CPI data – All eyes on the Fed. US Dollar strength remains a key catalyst for the imminent move. Gold prices have shrugged off a higher than anticipated UK CPI print as investors shift their focus to the FOMC rate decision later today. Visit the...
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

USD/CAD seesaws around September's high amid soft oil prices, Canada CPI, Fed in focus

USD/CAD fades bounce off from intraday low around three-month high. Omicron fears, mixed signals over US inflation join debt ceiling solution to test bulls. Hawkish expectations from Fed, escalating US-China tussles favor upside momentum. November’s US Retail Sales, Canada CPI will offer additional clues, FOMC is the key. USD/CAD...
MARKETS
FXStreet.com

Fed Preview: Forecasts from 16 major banks, taper bells

The US Federal Reserve will announce monetary policy decisions and release the updated Summary of Projections on Wednesday, December 15 at 19:00 GMT. As we get closer to the release time, here are the expectations as forecast by analysts and researchers of 16 major banks. The Federal Reserve is set...
BUSINESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
forexlive.com

USD/CAD hits 1.29 as the US dollar climbs ahead of the FOMC decision

The US dollar is strengthening ahead of the FOMC decision despite today's softer US retail sales report. The rally reflects bets that the Federal Reserve will be hawkish by tapering at a quicker pace and potentially signaling a willingness to hike rates sooner. At the same time, the loonie is...
CURRENCIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Inflation#Us Federal Reserve#Wti Oil#Usd#Omicron#Fed#Fomc#Boc#Cad#European#The Bank Of Canada#Reuters#The Us Federal Reserve#Morgan Stanley#South African#Sino American
investing.com

MARKET WRAP: FTSE falls ahead of Fed, USD steady, Oil declines

Investing.com – The FTSE 100 finished lower on Wednesday with focus turning to the Fed interest rate decision after market and Thursday’s Bank of England announcement. Cineworld (LON:CINE) was a major underperformer after the company after a Canadian court ruled that the cinema chain operator must pay Canadian rival Cineplex CAD 1.23 billion in damaged for walking away from a planned takeover. The UK-listed company said it would appeal the ruling.
STOCKS
FXStreet.com

USD/CAD to anchor below 1.28 on a drift higher in Canadian core inflation – TDS

Canadian CPI report is expected to show early signs of stabilization in November with inflation edging just 0.1pp higher to 4.8% YoY and prices up 0.3% MoM from October, in the view of analysts at TD Securities. As the analysts note, the loonie is CAD contained given CPI data will be released ahead of several key central bank decisions. But a drift higher in the core measures could anchor USD/CAD temporarily sub-1.28,
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

Gold Price Forecast: Heading for lower lows on anticipated hawkish FOMC

The US Federal Reserve is expected to speed up the pace of tapering. The dollar gains momentum heading into the most relevant event of the month. XAU/USD is technically bearish, although the upcoming direction depends on the Fed. Spot gold trades near a fresh December low of $1,764.24 a troy...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Goldman Sachs
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
Country
China
Reuters

Euro zone bond yields steady ahead of Fed meeting

Dec 15 (Reuters) - Euro zone government bonds flattened on Wednesday as investors awaited to see if the U.S. Federal Reserve would reinforce market bets for a rate hike next year. Analysts expect the Federal Reserve to announce that it is speeding up the end of its pandemic-era bond purchases...
BUSINESS
AFP

US Fed opens policy meeting focused on inflation threat

The Federal Reserve opened its two-day policy meeting on Tuesday, focused squarely on how to address the troubling US inflation threat. Fed Chair Jerome Powell has signaled that the central bank will pull back on its pandemic stimulus measures more quickly, which would put it in position to raise interest rates and try to quash the wave of rising prices that have hit American households. In addition to the political damage inflation has done to President Joe Biden, investors are getting nervous about rising interest rates and a resurgence of Covid-19 cases due to the new Omicron variant. The concerns sent Wall Street stocks lower for a second straight session on Tuesday, ahead of the conclusion of the Federal Open Market Committee's (FOMC) meeting Wednesday, when policymakers are expected to announce the Fed will further slow its monthly bond purchases.
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

USD/CAD seesaws near weekly top beyond 1.2800 as oil rebound battles risk-aversion

USD/CAD struggles to extend four-day bounce off late-November lows, oil consolidates intraday losses. Sentiment sours as Omicron fears spread, market anxiety ahead of key central bank meetings adds to the risk-off mood. BOC’s Macklem cited concerns to bring inflation back to the 2.0% target. USD/CAD grinds higher around the...
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy