Amy B. Frieder was a candidate for the Maryland House of Delegates during the 2018 election cycle and during a vacancy-filling appointment process in 2021. Maryland is one of several states without special elections for filling state legislative vacancies. It instead relies on political party insiders to nominate a candidate for the governor to appoint (i.e., rubber-stamp). In fact, Maryland is the only state with four-year State House terms other than North Dakota that relies on this political party insider appointment process.

MARYLAND STATE ・ 12 DAYS AGO