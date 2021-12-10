Revisionist history

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
I talked to a grade school student the other day who said they learned about Pearl Harbor in class. I was glad about that. But then I was disturbed when the student confidently said that while Japan...

The UAE puts China first and gives Macron his AUKUS revenge

Giving cause for Chinese Communist Party celebration, the United Arab Emirates is suspending a $23 billion purchase of F-35 combat aircraft and MQ-9B drones from the United States. Agreed in the Trump administration's closing days, this arms deal would bring big new revenue streams to both Lockheed Martin (which makes...
How Russia could win World War 3... in just minutes: A deadly cloud of debris raced towards the International Space Station - after Russia blew up its own satellite to show its might. The terrifying problem? Our forces rely on space tech to defend us

Just before 7am GMT on Monday, the seven astronauts on the International Space Station were abruptly woken up. A terrifying cloud of debris was hurtling in their direction - travelling at speeds of up to 17,500mph. Audio between Houston Mission Control in Texas and the station 250 miles above Earth...
Dr. Fauci Warns Vaccinated People Not to Do This as Omicron Spreads

In the less than a week, a new variant of COVID has raised alarms across the world. The Omicron variant, which was first detected in South Africa on Nov. 24, has already been located in more than 20 countries, according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Virus experts have expressed concerns that this new version of the virus could spread more easily than the highly contagious Delta variant, which would be especially dangerous for unvaccinated individuals. But officials have also warned that Omicron may elude existing immune responses from the vaccines. Now that the first case of Omicron has been found in the U.S., experts are offering new recommendations for vaccinated people.
FACT CHECK: Does This Image Show A Giant Mummy Found In North America?

An image shared on Facebook purportedly shows a “giant Nubian mummy found in North America.”. The mummy pictured was found in either Egypt or the Canary Islands, not North America. There is no evidence it is the mummy of a giant. Fact Check:. The image shows what appears to be...
Kentucky weatherman films tornado 'ground zero'

The governor of the US state of Kentucky has said that more than 70 people were killed by tornadoes on Friday night. Meteorologist Noah Bergren filmed the "utter devastation" of the tornadoes in the town of Mayfield and spoke to the BBC about what he saw. More on this story:...
Before and after satellite images reveal shocking extent of tornadoes’ destruction

Satellite images of the tornadoes that swept through six states in the US show the extent of damage and destruction they left in their wake. Scores are feared dead across the midwest and the southern US following the string of strong nocturnal tornadoes overnight between Friday and Saturday. The winter storm began in the early hours on Friday and tore through tore through Arkansas, Illinois, Kentucky, Mississippi, Missouri and Tennessee. In Illinois, an Amazon warehouse, where the roof and a wall the length of a football field caved in, collapsed, killing at six people. Images provided by Colorado-based space...
What do we do now that we know just how far Trump was willing to go?

One challenge for the House select committee investigating the riot at the Capitol on Jan. 6 is that its mandate was narrowly drawn. It was established to “investigate the facts, circumstances, and causes relating to the domestic terrorist attack on the Capitol,” including “influencing factors that contributed to the domestic terrorist attack.” The details of the far-right Proud Boys showing up and breaking windows is squarely within that scope. The months-long effort by Donald Trump and his allies to subvert the election results, less directly.
Overwhelmed and 'heartbroken' Minnesota doctors took out a full-page newspaper ad to beg people to get the COVID-19 vaccine

Doctors in Minnesota pleaded in a full-page newspaper ad for people to get vaccinated. Executives from nine healthcare systems signed the letter, which was published in the Minneapolis Star Tribune. The doctors detailed how their ERs were "overfilled," encouraging people to get vaccinated. Overworked doctors reaching their breaking point in...
Australia warned bid for nuclear subs carries 'enormous' risks

Australia's bid to develop a fleet of nuclear-powered submarines will cost more than US$80 billion and take decades in the "most complex" project the country has ever embarked on, a study released Monday warned. The report from the Australian Strategic Policy Institute -- an influential Canberra-based think tank -- said ownership of the high-tech subs built with US or British know-how would offer a major advantage in deterring aggression from China or elsewhere. But it will also be a fiendishly difficult task requiring a step-change in Australia's military and industrial capabilities. It is "probably the largest and most complex endeavour Australia has embarked upon. The challenges, costs and risks will be enormous," the think tank warned.
