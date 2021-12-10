ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

U.S. Senate rejects Biden’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate for private employers

By Laura Olson
Ohio Capital Journal
Ohio Capital Journal
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SYHmE_0dJ5iazZ00

WASHINGTON — The U.S. Senate passed a resolution Wednesday night to block President Joe Biden’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate on private employers , with every Republican and two Democrats casting votes aimed at preventing that pending requirement.

Democratic Sens. Jon Tester of Montana and Joe Manchin III of West Virginia joined with the GOP in backing the resolution, which passed  52-48.

Tester, a centrist Democrat representing a conservative state, cited concerns from business owners and other constituents in deciding to oppose the vaccine mandate set to kick in Jan. 4 .

“Over the past few months, I’ve repeatedly heard concerns from Montana’s small business and community leaders about the negative effect the private business vaccine mandate will have on their bottom lines and our state’s economy,” he said in a statement ahead of the vote.

Tester said that with his vote, he was “defending Montana jobs and small businesses against these burdensome regulations.”

The Senate rebuke was the latest blow for the president’s proposed vaccine requirements, which have faced a slew of legal challenges.

Related mandates requiring vaccines for health care workers and federal contractors have been temporarily blocked as lawsuits weave through the court system.

The next step for the congressional effort to halt the requirement on private employers would be a vote in the Democratic-controlled U.S. House, where all 212 Republican legislators have cosponsored a related resolution sponsored by Pennsylvania Rep. Fred Keller.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki has said Biden will veto the resolution if it reaches his desk.

GOP decries mandate as federal overreach

Under the vaccination requirement outlined by Biden earlier this fall, private employers with at least 100 employees must either ensure their workers are vaccinated against COVID-19, or that they undergo weekly testing.

The requirement is projected to affect some 84 million American workers, and non-compliant businesses would face fines from the Occupational Safety and Health Administration.

Congressional Republicans are challenging the vaccine requirement under the Congressional Review Act , which can be used by federal legislators to overturn certain federal agency regulations. The vote under that act cannot be filibustered, so only a simple majority is needed.

GOP opponents of the requirement have decried it as an overreach of federal authority, and one that will have significant effects on the U.S. workforce at a time when businesses are having difficulties finding enough workers.

“This is not about being anti-vaccine,” said Sen. Steve Daines, (R-Mont.), during a news conference Wednesday, noting that he was part of the Pfizer vaccine trial. “I’m pro-science, pro-vaccine. But I’m anti-mandates.”

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, a Kentucky Republican who survived polio as a child, made a similar argument on the Senate floor Wednesday, noting his own support for vaccines as he highlighted the judicial rulings that already have blocked aspects of the vaccination requirement.

“The United States of America is a free country. The federal government, elites in Washington, cannot micromanage citizens’ personal choices without a legitimate basis in the law and the Constitution,” McConnell said. “And that goes double for presidents going far beyond the bounds of their office and their authority.”

Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, (D-N.Y.), expressed frustration with the argument from Republicans that while they may have chosen to get vaccinated, others shouldn’t be required to do so.

“If the only damage was to the person — him or herself who didn’t get vaccinated — maybe some people would say that’s okay,” Schumer said. “But it’s not just to them: When there’s a large pool of people unvaccinated, even if it’s not the majority, that allows the COVID virus to spread, to mutate, to create new variants, and create stronger new variants.

“The biggest thing standing between us and the end of the pandemic is Americans who have refused to get vaccinated,” Schumer added.

Americans divided over mandate

A Wall Street Journal poll released Tuesday found Americans sharply divided over the vaccine requirement on private sector employers, 50% in support compared to 47% opposed.

A slightly larger share of voters supported state and local vaccine mandates for public safety workers, such as police officers, firefighters and first responders, with 55% in favor and 44% opposed.

The Biden administration released a statement Tuesday evening saying the president “strongly opposes” the Senate resolution to undo his vaccine requirement.

“At a time when COVID is on the rise, a new variant is on the loose, and more Americans are choosing to be vaccinated, it makes no sense for Congress to reverse this much-needed protection of our workforce,” according to the administration policy statement.

“It puts our recovery in danger, and a vote for this resolution risks a return to shutdowns, layoffs, and closures that result from allowing COVID to spread more easily in the workplace.”

GET THE MORNING HEADLINES DELIVERED TO YOUR INBOX

SUPPORT NEWS YOU TRUST.

The post U.S. Senate rejects Biden’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate for private employers appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal .

Comments / 0

Related
Ohio Capital Journal

Democratic governors press U.S. Senate to act on voting rights legislation

WASHINGTON — Seventeen Democratic governors are urging the U.S. Senate to pass two bills that aim to protect voting rights. Both measures need 60 votes to advance under Senate rules but have been stalled by Republican opposition in the evenly divided Senate. “Without decisive action by the federal government this year to protect voters’ access […] The post Democratic governors press U.S. Senate to act on voting rights legislation appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Ohio Capital Journal

Vaccine mandate for health care workers halted nationwide by Louisiana judge

WASHINGTON — A federal judge in Louisiana on Tuesday issued a ruling blocking nationwide the Biden administration mandate requiring millions of health care workers be vaccinated against COVID-19. A suit challenging the mandate was led on behalf of multiple states by Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry, a Republican, and U.S. Judge Terry Doughty granted the […] The post Vaccine mandate for health care workers halted nationwide by Louisiana judge appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
LOUISIANA STATE
Ohio Capital Journal

Immigration protections in Biden’s social policy bill face a new test in the Senate

WASHINGTON — Nearly 100 House Democrats are pushing the Senate to expand immigration protections in President Joe Biden’s massive social spending and climate bill, and advocates say that it may be a last opportunity for years to advance any reform. The letter to Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer of New York and the chairman of the […] The post Immigration protections in Biden’s social policy bill face a new test in the Senate appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
FOREIGN POLICY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Washington State
State
Kentucky State
State
Montana State
The Independent

Manchin hits Dems' $2T bill as too costly, talks to Biden

Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin has signaled anew that he's still not ready to back his party's $2 trillion social and environment legislation, then talked to President Joe Biden as party leaders scrambled for a pathway to advance the long-stalled package — preferably by Christmas.The West Virginia lawmaker declined to describe his telephone conversation with the president Monday, saying he and Biden are “talking about different iterations" and saying “anything's possible" when asked if they could reach a deal by the holiday.White House spokesman Andrew Bates said the two men had “a good, constructive phone call" and would talk again...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jen Psaki
Person
Mitch Mcconnell
Person
Steve Daines
Person
Jon Tester
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Chuck Schumer
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Senate Democrats#Covid 19 Vaccine#The U S Senate#Republican#Democratic#Gop#U S House#White House#American
KTLA

Congress votes to send Biden $2.5T debt limit hike, avoiding default

Congress averted a catastrophic debt default early Wednesday morning after Democratic majorities in both chambers voted to send a $2.5 trillion increase in the nation’s borrowing authority to President Joe Biden over lockstep Republican opposition. Capping a marathon day, the House gave final approval to the legislation early Wednesday morning on a near-party-line 221-209 vote, […]
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Ohio Capital Journal

How paid leave, a tax cut for the rich and more could get axed from Biden’s social policy bill

WASHINGTON — Congressional Democrats cheered on the floor of the U.S. House after approving President Joe Biden’s massive social spending and climate bill. But a major struggle lies ahead in the coming month in the U.S. Senate, where Democrats cannot lose any votes within their party if they are to send the so-called Build Back Better measure […] The post How paid leave, a tax cut for the rich and more could get axed from Biden’s social policy bill appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Ohio Capital Journal

House Democrats pass Biden’s $1.85 trillion ‘Build Back Better’ plan

WASHINGTON — U.S. House Democrats united around a landmark $1.85 trillion social spending and climate bill on Friday, sending the major plank of President Joe Biden’s economic agenda to the Senate. Democratic leaders in the House heralded the 220-213 near party-line vote on the so-called Build Back Better bill, touting its provisions on child care, education, health care, taxes […] The post House Democrats pass Biden’s $1.85 trillion ‘Build Back Better’ plan appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Senate
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Ohio Capital Journal

Congress gives up on attempt to make women register for the draft after GOP outcry

WASHINGTON — A bipartisan provision in an annual defense measure that would have required all young Americans to register for the military draft has been cut following a Republican backlash. Lawmakers tried to include the provision in the $777.9 billion measure, the National Defense Authorization Act of 2022, to require all Americans — including women — […] The post Congress gives up on attempt to make women register for the draft after GOP outcry appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Ohio Capital Journal

Ohio Capital Journal

2K+
Followers
971
Post
382K+
Views
ABOUT

The Ohio Capital Journal is a hard-hitting, independent, nonprofit news organization dedicated to connecting Ohioans to their state government and its impact on their lives. The Capital Journal combines Ohio state government coverage with relentless investigative journalism, deep dives into the consequences of policy, political insight, and principled, progressive commentary. All those cheesy journalism aphorisms about reporters being the eyes and ears of the people in the halls of power? We believe them, deeply. We also deeply believe in sharing the stories of people outside the halls of power, connecting the actions of state leaders to their impacts on Ohioans. The Ohio Capital Journal is part of States Newsroom, a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers. The Ohio Capital Journal retains editorial independence.

 https://ohiocapitaljournal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy